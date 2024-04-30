First Failed Asylum Seeker Is Removed To Rwanda

30 April 2024, 21:04 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 22:22

The first migrant has officially been sent to Rwanda
The first migrant has officially been sent to Rwanda. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The first failed asylum seeker has been removed from the UK and sent to Rwanda.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed migrant - who is African origin - left the UK on Monday evening, the Sun reports.

After his bid to stay in Britain was rejected at the end of 2023, the man voluntarily accepted passage to a new life in Rwanda.

LBC believes the voluntary deportation did not fall under the government's new landmark deportation laws.

He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.

It is the first time the government has relocated a failed asylum seeker to a third country in what the government hopes to be the first of thousands.

Read more: More than half of migrants bound for deportation to Rwanda missing, Home Office admits

He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.
He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

The removal was part of a side scheme to the forced deportation of illegal immigrants policy that is set to begin flights in July.

But there were sighs of relief in Whitehall last night that the first removal and Rwandan processing went off without a hitch - in what planners have dubbed a “proof of concept” success.

A well placed source said: “This proves its possible and legal for Britain to remove failed asylum seekers to Rwanda successfully and smoothly.”

Read more: Police need to carry guns in the UK, says ex-counter terrorism chief following Hainault sword attack

A protester demonstrating against the planned deportation of migrants and refugees to Rwanda
A protester demonstrating against the planned deportation of migrants and refugees to Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes the new policy will act as a deterrent and stop people from making the trip across the Channel in small boats.

Last week, five migrants - including a seven-year-old girl - died making the journey.

However, critics of the policy say it is inhumane and potentially ineffective as a deterrent.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An Amazon Prime vehicle

Amazon reports strong Q1 results driven by cloud-computing unit and Prime Video

Trump Hush Money

Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Changpeng Zhao

Binance founder sentenced to four months in jail for allowing money laundering

A man carries dry cleaning past an armoured police vehicle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti’s transitional council names new PM amid hopes of quelling violence

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone

US newspapers sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

Chris Phillips says police officers should be armed

Police need to carry guns in the UK, says ex-counter terrorism chief following Hainault sword attack

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Columbia University threatens to expel student protesters who occupied building

Hospital pickaxe attacker who yelled 'it's your lucky day' as he attempted to murder two colleagues jailed

Hospital pickaxe attacker who yelled 'it's your lucky day' as he attempted to murder two colleagues jailed

International Court Gaza Explainer

Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’

Cars queue to buy fuel at a petrol station in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerians struggle with fuel shortages as queues form across major cities

The iconic tree was felled last year

Two men charged in connection with felling of iconic Sycamore Gap tree

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers because they are English

Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers 'because they are English'

People try to move a bus that was washed away in Kenya

Kenyans in flood-prone areas ordered to evacuate as death toll rises

Dramatic doorbell footage has shown the moment the sword suspect was arrested

Dramatic CCTV footage shows moment man was Tasered by police after boy, 14, killed in samurai sword attack

A tour guide has criticised the cafe on Omaha beach.

World War II tour guide slams Normandy cafe on Omaha beach for ‘refusing to serve troops because they’re English’

Visitors take a photo of Mount Fuji in front of a store

Town building big screen to block view of Mount Fuji in bid to deter tourists

Latest News

See more Latest News

Keir Starmer has pledged a crackdown on shoplifting

Starmer vows crackdown on 'shoplifting epidemic' plaguing Britain after stats soar to 20-year-high
Chinese astronaut Tang Shengjie waves after returning to Earth

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space

The remains were found at the 'Wolf's Lair' in Poland.

Skeletons with missing hands and feet found at Hitler’s ‘Wolf’s Lair’ under Nazi commander Hermann Goering's bunker
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in east London

King Charles sends poignant message of support to victims of Hainault sword rampage

Philippines South China Sea

Chinese coast guard fires water cannons at Philippine vessels in South China Sea

Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money case

Donald Trump fined $9,000 after judge finds him in contempt of court for violating gag order in hush money trial
McDonald’s service issues

McDonald’s posts weaker-than-expected Q1 results as boycotts weigh on sales

Line of Duty star Brian McCardie has died aged 59

Line of Duty star dies suddenly aged 59 as heartbroken wife pays tribute

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been killed after a sword-wielding man went on a rampage, injuring four others, including two police officers, in Hainault.

14-year-old schoolboy dead in Hainault sword attack: A timeline of events

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed it is to axe around 1,500 jobs

Premier Inn owner Whitbread to axe 1,500 jobs in hotel brand shake-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit