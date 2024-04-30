First Failed Asylum Seeker Is Removed To Rwanda

The first migrant has officially been sent to Rwanda. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The first failed asylum seeker has been removed from the UK and sent to Rwanda.

The unnamed migrant - who is African origin - left the UK on Monday evening, the Sun reports.

After his bid to stay in Britain was rejected at the end of 2023, the man voluntarily accepted passage to a new life in Rwanda.

LBC believes the voluntary deportation did not fall under the government's new landmark deportation laws.

He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.

It is the first time the government has relocated a failed asylum seeker to a third country in what the government hopes to be the first of thousands.

Picture: Alamy

The removal was part of a side scheme to the forced deportation of illegal immigrants policy that is set to begin flights in July.

But there were sighs of relief in Whitehall last night that the first removal and Rwandan processing went off without a hitch - in what planners have dubbed a “proof of concept” success.

A well placed source said: “This proves its possible and legal for Britain to remove failed asylum seekers to Rwanda successfully and smoothly.”

A protester demonstrating against the planned deportation of migrants and refugees to Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes the new policy will act as a deterrent and stop people from making the trip across the Channel in small boats.

Last week, five migrants - including a seven-year-old girl - died making the journey.

However, critics of the policy say it is inhumane and potentially ineffective as a deterrent.