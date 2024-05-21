Prince Harry ‘turned down King’s offer to stay in royal residence’ during UK trip because it ‘didn't come with security'

Prince Harry 'turned down the King's invitation to stay at a royal residence'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry turned down an offer from King Charles to stay at a royal residence during his recent visit to the UK because he had ‘security concerns’, sources have claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex made a brief trip to the UK earlier this month as he spent three nights in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

At the time of his visit, Harry issued a statement confirming he would not be meeting with his father - suggesting the King was too busy.

But it has now been claimed that the King did agree to let his son stay at an undisclosed royal residence and that Harry allegedly turned down the offer because it did not come with a taxpayer-funded personal security provision.

Staying in a royal residence would have meant he had to stay in a “visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection”, The Telegraph reports.

Harry instead chose to stay in a hotel, even though staying at a royal residence may have provided the pair with an opportunity to meet outside of their schedules.

Read more: Harry and Meghan break silence after Archewell charity declared 'delinquent' over 'lost cheque'

Read more: Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit gets underway

Harry visited the UK earlier this month for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

While royal residences are among the best-protected properties in the country, Harry is more concerned with the security provided outside, the outlet added.

It comes as Harry reportedly “remains devastated” over the withdrawal of his automatic right to police protection in the UK.

Last month, he lost a High Court bid to reinstate the same levels of police protection he received as a working royal during his trips to the country.

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Government following the news his security was to be downgraded following his decision to step down as a senior working royal.

The King reportedly offered to let Harry stay in an undisclosed royal residence. Picture: Getty

Harry, who lives in California with wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet, now has to give the Metropolitan Police 28 days’ notice before coming to the UK if he wants to apply for security provision.

Each request is assessed on an individual basis by Ravec, the committee which oversees the protection of royalty and public figures.

So far, most of his requests have been denied except for the occasional instance where he has travelled to or from a royal event.

Harry accused the Home Office of subjecting him to “unlawful and unfair treatment” by denying his family the right to automatic security in the case against the Government and claimed he had been singled out and treated “less favourably” than others.