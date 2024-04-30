Brits are welcome: French D-Day beach cafe owner who banned squaddies 'for being English' cites misunderstanding

The cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day was slammed for apparently refusing to serve British soldiers. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The owner of a French D-Day beach café who banned squaddies "because they're English" has dismissed the claim as "crazy" and said the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

The creperie, located on Normandy's Omaha beach, was accused of refusing to serve a group of British soldiers.

However, Florent Neveur, 31, has run Creperie la Falaise in Vierville-sur-Mer in Normandy near Omaha Beach - famous for the D-Day landings - for ten years with his mother Yvette, 48.

He told MailOnline the tour guide's claims that they were banned for their nationality "did not make sense".

This cafe at Vierville Draw at Omaha Beach Normandy refused to serve my British Army soldiers today as “they are English”. An utter disgrace & I will NEVER EVER EVER take any of my tours there again. pic.twitter.com/BovjH9psbE — Eugenie Brooks 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 (@alberttopcat) April 29, 2024

According to battlefield guide Eugenie Brooks, Creperie la Falaise, in Vierville-sur-Mer, refused the party service during their recent visit to the historic location.

Florent, in English, said: "I have friends all over the world, I never speak about nationality.

"Why would I say that on Omaha Beach? I welcome everyone from all over the world.'Two buses came on Monday about 12.30pm - when it was a very busy time for us.

He told them: "Guys, I'm so sorry. I have to be focused on my restaurant, I can't help you, I can't leave my other customers.''

The cafe has seats for 36 people inside, some tables outside and sells takeaway ice creams.

Florent said on the day the cafe was already full when the party arrived.

He said: "But I made some ice cream for some of them, I made a coffee for the driver - but they don't mention that.'He said he had no need 'to defend' himself but it was a very busy time and he did what he could for them.

Commenting on negative Trip Advisor reviews, Florent said: 'This is a busy place, sometimes I have to say you can't eat here because we are full.'

He denied claims in some reviews that the food was not good or the restaurant not clean.

"It gets crazy here. Sometimes we cannot serve everybody. I take care of my customers," he said.

"I'm angry about this abuse. If people have a problem with me, come and we can speak.'I love my job, I love the people who come in here. I work all the year round for them."

The creperie overlooks the coastline which was stormed by Allied troops on D-Day as they sought to liberate Nazi-occupied France.

It's far from the first time a party has claimed to have been mistreated by the establishment - which currently has a 2.0 rating on Trip Advisor. Picture: Screenshot

The cafe has been on the recieving end of a number of poor reviews and messages.

A matter of weeks ago, another group of visitors describing how they received the 'worst customer experience ever' during another recent visit.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Eugenie wrote: "This cafe at Vierville Draw at Omaha Beach Normandy refused to serve my British Army soldiers today as "they are English".

"An utter disgrace & I will NEVER EVER EVER take any of my tours there again," she added.

It comes almost 60 years on from the D-Day landings, with battlefield guide Eugenie Brooks claiming troops she took to the eatery were refused service. Picture: Google

In 2022, a separate review from a Polish claims "staff were rude, commenting something about us out loud in French."

The reviewer continues: "From what I understand, they didn't hear our hello. So each of us had to repeat it several times quite loudly to get the menu".

An Independent Battlefield Guide, Ms Brooks is a retired member of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and a retired Met Officer.

Describing herself as "passionate about remembrance", the guide took the group to the location believing they'd receive a warm reception.

Decorated with flags - including the Union Jack - the group's reception was anything but warm.

Another review, posted to Tripadvisor, writes "appalling service" a separate group had received.

The cafe, located close to the official D-Day museum in Omaha and a short distance from the Overlord Museum.

It's also situated a stone's throw from Normandy American Cemetery, a popular location amongst tourists.