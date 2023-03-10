Shocking CCTV footage shows rival groups brandishing ropes and knives during violent Selfridges double stabbing

10 March 2023, 15:45 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 15:54

Shocking CCTV footage shows a mass brawl breakout, with mannequins thrown, before the double stabbing took place
Shocking CCTV footage shows a mass brawl breakout, with mannequins thrown, before the double stabbing took place. Picture: LBC / Google / CPS

By Danielle DeWolfe

Shocking CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a verbal altercation descended into violence, as two men were stabbed inside a luxury London department store.

The brawl broke out between two rival groups in Selfridges department store on May 8, 2021, with the scuffle descending into chaos, as rival members clashed.

The violence left Ryheem Lindsay, 20, and Bryan Carvalho, 22, both needing hospital treatment after knives were allegedly produced and stab wounds inflicted to each other's legs.

The dramatic footage, released by the Criminal Prosecution Service, shows members of both groups hurled into clothing rails, with mannequines being thrown and one individual arming themselves with a rope, as members of staff and the public attempt to intervene.

Southwark crown court heard how Andre Deer, 20, is alleged to have delivered a powerful “flying kick” to a rival member.

Prosecutor Robert Brown explained that Maliq Knox-Hooke-Campbell, 22, Marlon Duggan, 38, and Deer, went on to allegedly kicked Carvalho after he hit the ground, before Lindsay is said to have be seen “slashing” at Carvalho with a knife.

As the scuffle progresses through the store, knives are clearly visible, with both Lindsay and Carvalho allegedly taking swipes at one another as the altercation moves from the main store, down a hallway, and into a bathroom.

Carvalho and Lindsay are both accused of wounding with intent and having an article with a blade or a point, while Kemani Duggan, his uncle, Marlon, Deer, Javani Best, 23, and Knox-Hooke-Campbell are all accused of violent disorder.

Identification of the individuals took place after they were arrested leaving the store, with clothing used to pinpoint their actions on CCTV.

A trail of blood was also traced from the scene to a second story carpark, where a discarded blade was found.

Speaking in court, DC Carlos Hernandez said defendant Kemani Duggan, 21, can be seen “throwing the mannequin in the direction where Mr Carvalho was at”.

Speaking in court, DC Carlos Hernandez said defendant Kemani Duggan, 21, can be seen “throwing the mannequin in the direction where Mr Carvalho was at”. Picture: CPS

“There was social media footage that came to police attention, and which we have managed to capture, to show what’s happened in the incident.”

The footage, compiled from multiple sources, also shows Best “holding a rope that he has picked up” and is then seen “swinging that rope towards Mr Carvalho”.

“This was a completely unnecessary outbreak of violence between two groups, in an otherwise crowded public place - Selfridges store”, said Mr Brown for the prosecution.

“There were plenty of escape routes for anyone who wished to avoid the violence, and plenty of staff if anyone needed assistance.

“The violence that followed was completely unlawful and unacceptable, and certainly didn’t need to involve the use of knives.”

Adding: “Members of the public were in fear for their own safety because of the actions of these defendants”.

Lindsay did not appear in court after being declared unfit to stand trial following undergoing psychiatric assessments.

Knox-Hooke-Campbell, Best and Marlon Duggan, all from Tottenham, Kemani Duggan, from Highbury, Carvalho, from Bounds Green, and Deer, from Borehamwood, all deny the charges against them.

The trial continues.

