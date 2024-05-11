Two women in their 80s charged with criminal damage after Magna Carta glass smashed in Just Stop Oil stunt

11 May 2024, 11:08 | Updated: 11 May 2024, 11:45

Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta
Two elderly women took a hammer and chisel to the glass of the Magna Carta. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Emma Soteriou

Two women in their 80s have been charged with criminal damage after the glass surrounding the Magna Carta in the British Library was smashed as part of a Just Stop Oil stunt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reverend Sue Parfitt, 82, from Bristol, and Judith Bruce, 85, from Swansea, were arrested on Friday morning and have been charged with criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers said two protesters entered the British Library at 10.40am on Friday morning and targeted the protective enclosure around the historic document with a hammer and chisel.

After they smashed the glass, they then glued their hands together, demanding an emergency plan to just stop oil by 2030.

They also held up a sign reading "the government is breaking the law".

Read more: Priest, 82, and retired teacher, 85, smash Magna Carta glass in latest Just Stop Oil environmental stunt

Read more: Suspended doctor fears being struck off medical register over Just Stop Oil protest

Just Stop Oil break Magna Carta glass

Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher from Swansea, said: "This week 400 respected scientists- contributors to IPCC reports, are saying we are ‘woefully unprepared’ for what’s coming: 2.5 or more degrees of heating above pre industrial levels.

“Instead of acting, our dysfunctional government is like the three monkeys: ‘see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing- pretend we’ve got 25 years’.. We haven’t! We must get off our addiction to oil and gas by 2030 – starting now.” 

Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt said: “The Magna Carta is rightly revered, being of great importance to our history, to our freedoms and to our laws. But there will be no freedom, no lawfulness, no rights, if we allow climate breakdown to become the catastrophe that is now threatened.

“We must get things in proportion. The abundance of life on earth, the climate stability that allows civilisation to continue is what must be revered and protected above all else, even above our most precious artefacts.”

A statement from the British Library said its security team "intervened to prevent further damage to the case, which was minimal" and "the Magna Carta itself remains undamaged".

The gallery that houses the display is closed until further notice, it added.

There are four surviving copies of the Magna Carta. The British Library holds two and the others are held at Lincoln Cathedral and Salisbury Cathedral.

The pair were released on bail and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 20.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘captures villages’ in north-east Ukraine as more than 1,700 people flee

Afghanistan Floods

Flash floods kill more than 300 in northern Afghanistan after heavy rain

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza

Israel orders new evacuations in Rafah as it prepares to expand operations

Russia Ukraine War

Several killed in Kharkiv region as Russia launches renewed ground assault

Pakistan Weather

Flash floods kill hundreds in Afghanistan, Taliban says

Dutch act Joost Klein has been disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest grand final

Dutch act kicked out of Eurovision Song Contest after backstage 'incident'

Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death

Man, 22, charged with murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street

Israel has ordered more residents to leave Rafah

Israel orders more residents to leave Rafah as it prepares to ramp up military action

Drivers have been warned of long delays due to the closure on the M25.

M25 closes for 'hottest weekend of the year' as drivers warned of delays and 19-mile diversion

Predators have started spiking vapes

Warning predators are spiking vapes as 'more than 100' drugs used in people's drinks

Police were called to School Lane, Downley.

Man, 54, arrested after police officer shot in leg with crossbow while responding to stabbing

Election 2024 Barron Trump

Barron Trump will not be serving as Florida delegate to Republican convention

Brazil Floods

Conditions forecast to worsen in Brazil’s flooded south

Norfolk, near Kings Lynn

Pictured: Stunning Northern Lights visible across the country due to ‘huge solar storm’

US President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View, California

US says Israel’s use of US-provided weapons likely violated international law

Israel likely violated international law in its use of US weapons in Gaza, the American government has found

Israel's use of US weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law, Biden administration finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

A strong solar storm creates a bright display of the northern lights at Beadnell in Northumberland.

Northern Lights to be visible across UK tonight due to ‘huge solar storm’ - here's how and when to watch
James Cleverly has told LBC that migrants are not ear-marked for relocation to Rwanda based on their threat to the public.

Home Secretary admits threat level of thousands of ‘missing’ migrants earmarked for Rwanda has not been assessed
Andrew Tate arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal in Romania on Wednesday

Romanian court extends geographical restrictions against Andrew Tate

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyer Todd Blanche, right, arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Hush money trial judge directs Michael Cohen to keep quiet about Donald Trump

A solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9

Solar storm could disrupt communications and produce northern lights in US

Interior of the chamber of the UN General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York

UN General Assembly approves resolution granting Palestine new rights

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend before thunderstorms sweep the country.

UK to be hotter than Portugal this weekend as temperatures set to soar - before thunderstorms sweep country
Russia Traffic Accident

Seven dead after bus plunges from bridge in St Petersburg

The Dutch entry for Eurovision is under investigation following an 'incident'.

Dutch Eurovision act Joost Klein won't appear in jury performance amid investigation following 'incident'
Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd

Bumble founder explains how AI will help couples meet on dating app as women no longer make first move

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis
King Charles and Prince William attended royal engagements on Thursday after Harry's stop in the UK.

King Charles and Prince William turn out for royal engagements after neither met with Prince Harry on brief trip to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit