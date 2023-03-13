Breaking News

Gary Lineker 1 - 0 BBC: Presenter to return as corporation backs down and apologises after social media storm

13 March 2023, 09:57 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 10:53

Gary Lineker has been allowed back on air after posting controversial tweets critical of the government
Gary Lineker has been allowed back on air after posting controversial tweets critical of the government. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Gary Lineker is to return to presenting sport after he was taken off air for tweets that compared the government's language on migration to that used in 1930s Germany.

The BBC also issued an apology to viewers and to presenters, and announced a review of its social media policy in an extraordinary climbdown this morning.

Gary, the BBC’s highest-paid star on £1.35million a year, said: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

Lineker added on Twitter: "After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

"Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming. I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world.

"I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.

"A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away.

Gary Lineker pictured walking his dog in West London yesterday
Gary Lineker pictured walking his dog in West London yesterday. Picture: Alamy

"It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you. We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you."

Lineker went on to thank the director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, writing on Twitter: "Also, I’d like to thank Tim Davie for his understanding during this difficult period.

"He has an almost impossible job keeping everybody happy, particularly in the area of impartiality. I am delighted that we’ll continue to fight the good fight, together."

Mr Davie said: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

Read more: There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill

"The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression.

"That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.

"The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.

“Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs.

"The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

On Sunday Disruption of the BBC’s sports coverage continued for a second day after his co-hosts also boycotted shows. On Sunday evening, BBC News reported that talks between the corporation and Lineker were "moving in the right direction" but not all issues had been "fully resolved".

On Friday The BBC announced that Lineker would ‘step back’ from presenting Match of the Day until there was an ‘agreed and clear position’ on his social media use.

He tweeted days earlier that the language used by the government was similar to that of 1930s Germany, sparking a huge row.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer pulled out of Match of the Day in solidarity, before the disruption spread across the whole of The BBC’s Sports output.

Football Focus, Final Score and football coverage on 5 Live were pulled from the air, while BBC One’s Match of the Day was only 20 minutes long with no commentary or punditry.

BBC Director General Tim Davie apologised for the impact of the row on sports coverage but said he would not resign over it.

Lineker, 62, was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Nepal President

Nepal’s newly-elected President takes oath of office

Stephen Pritchard (left) was jailed at Inner London Crown Court after being found guilty of obstructing the motorway on October 1, 2021

Insulate Britain protester jailed for five weeks after blocking traffic on the M4

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham and rolls his eyes at her in awkward Oscars red carpet interview

Gary Lineker in suit and glasses presenting Match of the Day

How much is Gary Lineker paid? Earnings and net worth revealed

Silicon Valley Bank

US and UK bid to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Staff have been asked to play a variety of games including the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge”

Children as young as seven could be 'mixed berry gender-fluid muffins', sex education pamphlet says

Feuding families were filmed clashing violently at a funeral in Swansea, Wales

Vicious mob fight with machetes and axes after high-speed van chase in shocking funeral brawl

Kenzaburo Oe

Novelist and Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88

Londoners flock onto buses during a Tube strike last November

Tube strike to go ahead on Wednesday, with delays set to continue into following morning

Fumio Kishida

Masks stay put in Japan as three-year request to wear them ends

Strike action in Germany

Flights at several German airports disrupted by one-day strike

Tobias Ellwood has told LBC that the current housing situation for armed forces personnel is sad

'Floods, mould and rodents': MoD must do better on housing, says chairman of defence select committee

Everything Everywhere All At Once wins best picture

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners

SVB entrance

US government intervenes to prevent banking crisis

North Korea Koreas Tensions

US and South Korea hold military drills amid tension with North

Bruce Springsteen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bruce Springsteen cancels another performance because of illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

General Sir Peter Wall has said that the army has been hollowed out

British military has been 'hollowed out' for over a decade, former army chief Sir Peter Wall tells LBC
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Black's Beach in San Diego

Eight dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Lineker could return to the airwaves to host the BBC's FA Cup coverage next weekend

Gary Lineker 'back on Match of the Day within days' after agreeing deal with TV bosses

The stores are closing almost 50 sites combined across the country

Budget chains B&M, Iceland and Wilko closing dozens of high street stores as 'culture of bargain-hunting is over'
Congo Rebel Attacks

At least 19 people killed in Congo massacre by suspected extremists

Millions of Brits visit the Canary Islands each year

Canary Islands need 'higher quality' German tourists instead of Brits, president of Lanzarote says
Moldova Protests

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed plot to cause unrest during protest

France Pension Protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite continuing street protests

Shooting protests

Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

Greece Train Collision Protests

Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash safety fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration
Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit