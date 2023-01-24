Boris: Send Ukraine tanks now to speed up its inevitable victory, boot out the Russians and end this economic pain

24 January 2023, 10:05

Boris Johnson says Ukraine needs to be given tanks to accelerate its "inevitable" victory
Boris Johnson says Ukraine needs to be given tanks to accelerate its "inevitable" victory. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson has called on the West to give Ukraine tanks to ensure they will win the war against Vladimir Putin and drive out the Russian occupiers.

The ex-Prime Minister – something of a hero in Ukraine due to his early support for Kyiv in the war – has asked what countries are doing with their armour given they are not at war.

Rubbishing claims of "escalation" leading to the use of a tactical nuclear weapon by saying Putin would lose all support from Africa, the Middle East and Asia, as well as his own people, Mr Johnson said now is the time to accelerate Kyiv’s "inevitable" victory.

That would stop the global economic pain wreaked by the invasion and send a message around the world that regimes cannot just take territory by force, he said.

His comments come as Ukraine, the UK and others try to tempt countries like Germany into sending tanks to fight off Russia's largely inferior armour in the hope it will prevent Putin from mounting any fresh attacks and allow Ukraine to liberate its territory.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said: "They can, and will, drive Putin out of the whole of Ukraine. This is now a war of independence, and history teaches us that wars of independence only end one way. The question is when.

Read more: Boris Johnson visits President Zelensky in Ukraine as Labour calls for 'urgent investigation' into BBC claims

Boris Johnson is popular in Kyiv and recently met with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Johnson is popular in Kyiv and recently met with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

"The sooner we can help the Ukrainians to their inevitable victory, the sooner their suffering will be over, and the sooner the whole world, including Russia, can begin to recover from Putin's catastrophe.

"That requires all of us in the West, all the friends of Ukraine, to double and treble our support."

Read more: Ukraine no longer a 'hybrid war' says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Britain has deployed a squadron of 14 Challenger 2s – not something that will change the course of war, but a properly trained crew should overmatch most of their opponents in Russian tanks.

The gesture is thought to be a ploy to convince other nations to send tanks, including Germany and its Leopard 2s, which are in service both there and across European nations that could be sent to Kyiv's military.

It's hoped Leopard 2s will be sent to Ukraine
It's hoped Leopard 2s will be sent to Ukraine. Picture: Alamy
Boris Johnson hopes tanks will speed up Ukraine's victory, with the war devastating areas like Bucha and Soledar
Boris Johnson hopes tanks will speed up Ukraine's victory, with the war devastating areas like Bucha and Soledar. Picture: Alamy

Germany is expected to make a decision on whether they can be sent into the war - crewed by Ukrainians - in the coming days.

The war has largely frozen over the winter but it is widely expected major campaigns will begin again in the spring.

"So let us help them win, not next year or the year after, but this year, 2023; and don't talk to me, finally, about expense," Mr Johnson, who has been visiting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and defending himself against claims about the BBC chairman Richard Sharp and a loan, said.

"If you want to minimise the world's economic pain, if you want to avoid the enormous cost – in blood and treasure – of letting this tragedy stretch on, then let's together do the obvious thing.

"Let's give the Ukrainians all they need to win now."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Leopard 2 tank

Poland seeks Germany’s permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Princess Eugenie wants her son to be a climate activist

'My son is going to be an activist aged two': Princess Eugenie has 'ditched plastic' to teach her son about climate change
Pekka Haavisto

Finland’s top diplomat hints at joining Nato without Sweden

Volodymyr Zelensky

Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

A market in Lahore during the power cut

Pakistan’s energy chief defends government after nationwide power cut

The Met has hired cops without face-to-face interviews

Scandal-struck Met hires cops without face-to-face interviews despite raised concerns over rogue officers

Police at the scene in Half Moon Bay

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

The proposal could be announced in the Spring budget

Millions face being forced to work longer under plans to raise retirement age to 68

Chris Philp wants to scan asylum seekers' wrists after Abdulrahimzai managed to get into the UK posing as a 14-year-old

X-Ray asylum seekers' wrists to verify their age, minister demands after Afghan murders DJ after posing as 14-year-old

Alvaro Colom

Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

Relatives and friends perform last rites for the plane crash victims

60 of Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives

A shooting broke out at Half Moon Bay

'Tragedy upon tragedy': Seven dead in California's third mass shooting in eight days

The move has been described as a "missed opportunity"

Government rejects calls for 'menopause leave' as it could cause 'discrimination against men'

Stuart Campbell, now 64, was found guilty of abducting and murdering his niece Danielle Jones

Killer uncle who murdered 15-year-old niece and never revealed whereabouts of her body denied parole

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting

At least seven dead after coastal community shootings south of San Francisco

M&M's is set to replace its coloured candy characters with comedian Maya Rudolph following a recent "woke" transformation.

M&M’s replaces 'polarising' chocolate characters with actor Maya Rudolph following backlash over 'woke' designs

Latest News

See more Latest News

A sign that reads in Portuguese “Justice for Dom and Bruno” and with images of the British journalist Dom Phillips, on the left, and the indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira is displayed on the Arcos d

Businessman ‘ordered killings’ of British journalist and companion in Amazon

Jordan McSweeney, top right, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

Zara Aleena’s killer was free to stalk the streets after catalogue of errors by probation services claims damning report
Mr Hughes was stabbed 90 times before his body was dumped at the bottom of an embankment.

Seven men convicted following kidnap and murder of dad stabbed 90 times by vigilante gang after wrongful identification
A firefighter is in a critical condition in hospital following a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Firefighter in critical condition after blaze trips through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh
21-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer was swept to depths of 150ft on a single breath of air by Florida's powerful Gulf Stream

US free-diver, 21, swept to depths of 150ft by powerful Gulf Stream and circled by sharks before being rescued by family
German national Frank Hanebuth, centre, sits in the dock with others at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, just outside Madrid, Spain

Hells Angels organised crime trial begins in Spain

The half-sister of a man missing with his aristocrat partner and their newborn baby has urged him to reach out to his family.

Half-sister of sex offender missing with aristocrat partner and newborn urges him to 'reach out to me'
Artistic director Carlo Chatrian, right, and managing director Mariette Rissenbeek, of the International Berlin Film Festival, brief the media during a news conference in Berlin, Germany

Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

Andrew Marr says ‘it would be much better for the BBC if Richard Sharp stepped aside’

Andrew Marr says ‘it would be much better for the BBC if Richard Sharp stepped aside’

Andrew Marr has said Rishi Sunak is playing into Keir Starmer's characterisation of him as weak in his failure to act decisively over the Nadhim Zahawi tax row.

Andrew Marr: PM's reaction to the Zahawi tax row makes him look weak, I would do the brutal and necessary thing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'
Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

Stanley Johnson weighs in on Rishi Sunak seatbelt controversy

Stanley Johnson: PM has 'done good' by 'reminding' Brits about seatbelt laws

Shelagh

The term 'white privilege' is 'racist' according to teacher who condemns anti-racism training
Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos speech and will vote for him in next election

Caller praises ‘statesman-like’ Keir Starmer after Davos forum and will vote for him in next election

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit