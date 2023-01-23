Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

23 January 2023, 12:58

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

The former Prime Minister might have “thought of himself a bit better” after the meeting, but he ought to remember “he’s not Prime Minister at the present moment”, Lord Richard Dannatt told Nick Ferrari.

Boris Johnson is a “populist loose cannon”, the former Chief of the General Staff for the British Army told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

His comments come after the former Prime Minister met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv yesterday, in a surprise visit.
Nick asked: “What was achieved by that meeting Lord Dannatt?”

“Well I would imagine Boris Johnson thought of himself a bit better having had that meeting…I think I would say he’s a populist loose cannon”, came the reply of his guest.

READ MORE: UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to 'push Russian troops back'

Lord Dannatt continued: “When he was Prime Minister, it was very good that he led the cheerleading from the West in support of Ukraine - absolutely right and proper - and made several visits and formed a good friendship with Zelenskyy.”

He added: “I think Boris has got to remember he’s not Prime Minister at the present moment. It's Rishi Sunak, and Rishi Sunak is leading this country’s approach in supporting Ukraine.

Nick then suggested some may support the former Prime Minister for bringing the story of Ukraine “back on the front pages today”, and in doing so, he is “possibly piling on pressure” for weapons to be sent to the country.

Lord Dannatt agreed but added that there is also pressure on the Germans and Americans to send over Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks respectively.

He gave Rishi Sunak “top marks” for deciding to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, saying: “We’re leading the way as far as that’s concerned.”

READ MORE: Zelensky's plea for "immediate" help from allies as pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

“This war is not going to be ended by negotiations”, he added, describing the positions of Zelensky and Putin as “irreconcilable”.

“It’s going to have to be settled on the battlefield”, the guest continued, saying the weapons must be sent “sooner rather than later”.

“That I’m afraid in a very bloody way is the way this war is going to end”, he concluded.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea

The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Exclusive
Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Nick Ferrari

Sadiq Khan is a 'total disaster', Political columnist slams London Mayor over Brexit stance

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together
nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force
Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question 18/01 | Watch Again

4 days ago

CQ

Cross Question 17/01 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 16/01 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sergei Lavrov said the Ukraine war was no longer a 'hybrid' one

Ukraine no longer a ‘hybrid war’ says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

North Korea has banned birthday parties

North Korea bans birthday parties and hair dyes as fanatical groups clamp down on 'foreign influence'
Breaking News

Huge blaze rips through historic Jenners building in Edinburgh

The MP previously sparked controversy after he used his staffer of an example of someone who can live off £30k in London

'Not fair for top earners to support the majority,' whines '30p Lee' Anderson amid row over 'something for nothing Britain'
Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai (left) killed 21-year-old Thomas Roberts (right)

Asylum seeker who shot dead two people in Serbia murdered aspiring Royal Marine after posing as child to enter UK
The referee showed a white card at the match in Portugal

Moment referee brandishes white card for first time ever in football match in Portugal

The Labour Party had already called for an investigation into the claims

Boris accuses BBC of 'disappearing up its own fundament' over claims chief helped ex-PM secure £800,000 loan
Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire

Teen 'heartbroken' after 'winning' £182m EuroMillions jackpot before finding out ticket payment failed
Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
Prince Andrew previously demanded a jury trial

Prince Andrew to 'launch £10m legal case' against Virginia Giuffre after 'inheriting millions from the Queen'