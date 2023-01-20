Zelensky's plea for "immediate" help from allies as pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

20 January 2023, 10:20 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 10:27

Zelensky has appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky has appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send tanks to Ukraine. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has appealed to Germany for "immediate" help in providing tanks, as defence allies met to discuss military support amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Pressure is building on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to assist in the European nation's defence by sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with the nation reportedly hesitant about triggering a World War Three scenario.

Talks involving 50 countries are currently taking place at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

"Russia want to destroy universal human values," Zelensky warned in his address to allied leaders.

"You and I have to speed up...we have to do it," he said, calling for "immediate help" in his country's defence efforts.

"Hatred will always will lose," he added as part of his address.

Berlin’s primary concern is that they will be “going it alone” if they approve the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Berlin’s primary concern is that they will be “going it alone” if they approve the export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It comes as defence secretary Ben Wallace said Berlin's hesitation in sending the armoured vehicles followed worries such a move could trigger a World War Three.

Wallace added Berlin’s primary concern was the European nation would be “going it alone” if they approved the movement of Leopard 2 battle tanks to the area.

He also thanked those who helped to defend Ukraine by providing ammunitions and equipment.

Read more: Police 'looking into' video of Rishi Sunak not wearing seatbelt in moving car

Read more: Mother of missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner 'very concerned' as she claims couple 'married in secret'

"If you have Leopard [tanks], then give them to us," Mr Zelensky said on Thursday on German television.

"These leopards won't go through Russia. We're defending ourselves," he said, as part of his criticism of the country's hesitation to send the vehicles.

Noting "hundreds" of tanks are required in the war stricken country, Zelensky's comments followed US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's latest military support package for Ukraine.

Listing equipment the US would be sending to Ukraine, a list that including powerful Patriot air-defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and large amounts of ammunition.

11 months after Russia launched its assault on Ukraine, it's believed Moscow is set to launch a fresh offensive in the spring, with Ukraine asking for assistance ahead of further conflict escalation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christmas sales plummeted amid the cost of living crisis

Christmas sales plummet as cost of living crisis and postal strikes bite

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

Sets likely changed forever after Halyna Hutchins was shot while filming Rust

Rishi Sunak

Anger as Rishi Sunak says only 'idiots' think he can cut tax, with critics branding the PM 'desperate'

Toadzilla

Meet 'Toadzilla': Record-breaking monster cane toad found in Australian forest

Shauna Rae Lesick's height was a side effect of surviving brain cancer

Woman, 23, trapped in the body of a 3ft 10inch child finds love on instagram after parents reveal fears over paedophiles

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron expected to boost France’s military spending

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and lawyer fined for filing ‘bogus’ claim against Hillary Clinton

Children as young as seven are taking the survey

Fury as pupils as young as 7 asked if they are transgender in Scottish schools under SNP plans branded 'indoctrination'

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School

Six-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Ambulance workers are going on strike again

NHS to face 'biggest ever strike' on February 6 as ambulance workers announce 10 more walkouts

The shocking footage shows a girl beating and kicking another student

Shocking clip shows Scottish girl beating and kicking classmate in sustained attack as fears mount of school violence

The Bowmars will not serve time in prison for their crimes

Couple who celebrated while killing bear in illegal spear hunt and left animal to agonising, slow death spared jail

The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

Mother of missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner 'very concerned' as she claims couple 'married in secret'

Rail bosses have made a final offer to stop strikes.

Final offer to halt train strikes: Rail bosses drop key condition in bid to end dispute

Beth Matthews died in March last year

Blogger, 26, who took her own life by taking poison while in hospital was 'neglected by psychiatric unit treating her'

American singer and guitarist David Crosby has died

Legendary singer David Crosby dies aged 81 after 'long illness'

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis

Protesters stream into Peru’s capital demanding resignation of president

Mexico Missing Students

US hands suspect in missing students case over to Mexico

Supreme Court Leak

US Supreme Court investigation fails to identify source of abortion leak

David Sutherland has died aged 89

Beano comic artist David Sutherland dies aged 89

Lincoln Center-Blanchard

Composer Terence Blanchard given yearlong celebration in New York

Deekan Vig, 54, allegedly beat his father to death with a bottle of Bollinger champagne (stock image)

Drunken man 'killed father with bottle of Bollinger champagne' after 86-year-old 'found his secret booze stash'
Mr Smith was found dead in Wigan

Arrest after man whose body was found still smoking shot dead and attacked with acid in Wigan
Protestors use flares during a demonstration against pension changes in Paris

Macron vows to press ahead with plan to raise French retirement age

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a 71-year-old businesswoman

Two men guilty of strangling millionairess, 71, with hairdryer cord before dumping body in wheelie bin in £4.6m scam
Israel Politics

Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over new government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling
Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak and Starmer's political futures may depend on how they deal with the NHS crisis this winter
SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit