Mother of missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner 'very concerned' as she claims couple 'married in secret'

20 January 2023, 02:26

The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return
The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

By Emma Soteriou

The mother of a missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner has said she is "very concerned" for the pair, claiming they "married in secret" and that her son is a "good boy".

Mark Gordon's mother, Sylvia, 83, said she was "very concerned" about the safety of her son and his aristocrat partner Constance Marten.

She claimed the pair had secretly married "some time ago" after Ms Marten became pregnant.

"I love my son. He is a good boy so I don’t know what this is all about," she added.

It comes after the estranged father of Ms Marten urged his "darling" daughter to let police know where she is.

Napier Marten urged his daughter to get herself and her child to safety.

It recently emerged that Constance’s partner is a rapist who attacked a woman in America at the age of 14.

Speaking to the Independent, Mr Marten said: “Darling Constance even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return.

Constance Marten is missing with her partner Mark Gordon and their baby
Constance Marten is missing with her partner Mark Gordon and their baby. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible, so you and he or she can be protected. Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be.

Read more: Dad missing with wealthy girlfriend and baby is sex offender who spent 20 years in prison as couple go 'off-grid'

“I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby's welfare.

“I would like you to understand that the family will do all that is needed for your wellbeing. And I also wish you to understand you are much much loved whatever the circumstances.”

The couple were last spotted in east London
The couple were last spotted in east London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police are worried for the newborn and say neither Ms Marten nor the baby have had medical attention since the birth.

The couple are understood to have lived an isolated life since meeting in 2016, with then-drama student Ms Marten cutting off ties with family and friends.

She grew up in Crichel House, a Dorset estate, as part of an eminent family who had links to the Royals.

According to the Sunday Times, her grandmother was a playmate of Princess Margaret, while her father Napier Marten was a page to Queen Elizabeth.

The newspaper reported that the family put the Dorset estate on the market in 2010 for £100million, before its sale to an American buyer.

Last September, Ms Marten and Mr Gordon began moving around the country, renting AirBnBs for brief periods.

On January 5, they were on the M61 when their car broke down and caught fire near junction four at Farnworth, Bolton.

The couple then walked to Anchor Lane Bridge, where they got a taxi to Liverpool before getting another to Harwich, Essex.

They were seen around Colchester on Friday January 6 and Saturday 7, when they took another taxi to East Ham Station in Newham, London, and were last seen.

Each time Ms Marten and Mr Gordon are seen on CCTV, they are covering their faces or looking away, and have kept the baby covered up.

Investigators say the couple appear to know how to evade authorities - making the search for them harder.

Police believe they could be anywhere in the UK and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may help find them.

Investigators said it is unusual for hotels to accept cash payments and appealed to staff at hotels or hostels where the couple may stay to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: "This is a complex investigation with officers from across the Met continuing to work around the clock to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

"There is nothing to suggest that any of them have come to any sort of intentional harm - we just need to ensure they are okay, especially the baby, and do not require any medical assistance for any underlying issues.

"The last confirmed sighting of them was more than a week ago in East Ham - they could now be anywhere in the UK, which is why it is vital that members of the public continue to contact us with any suspected sightings.

"The assistance you've provided so far has been invaluable. Please don't forget about Constance, Mark and the baby - if you see them or think you have seen them then please contact us as a matter of urgency."

Some 200 officers are working on the search and have scoured through more than 200 hours of CCTV footage since the pair were last seen on January 7.

Mr Gordon's conviction relates to a Floida attack on a woman in her early 20s when he was 14.

Downing Street has defended Rishi Sunak's use of a jet to travel around northern England.

'Travelling like A-list celeb': Downing street defends PM's use of jet to travel around northern England

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling
Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak and Starmer's political futures may depend on how they deal with the NHS crisis this winter
SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

