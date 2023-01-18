Dad missing with wealthy girlfriend and baby is sex offender who spent 20 years in prison as couple go 'off-grid'

18 January 2023, 15:23 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 16:23

Police step up search for missing mum Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend
Police step up search for missing mum Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A father missing with his wealthy girlfriend and their newborn baby is a registered sex offender who spent 20 years in an American prison for rape.

The Met police, who are leading the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, have said the couple are currently living hand-to-mouth using cash and urged B&B and hotel owners to be vigilant for the couple.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, went missing shortly after the birth of their child, when their car broke down and burst into flames on the M61 near Bolton on the evening of Thursday, January 5.

Eleven days on from their disappearance, police remain concerned for the family’s safety.

Ms Marten, a former Tatler It-girl and drama student from an aristocratic family, met Gordon in 2016 - the point at which she stopped posting to social media.

The pair, who are believed to have travelled around the country staying in Airbnbs since September, are now thought to be living off-grid in a bid to evade authorities.

The last known sightings of the pair were on CCTV in Harwich Port, Essex and later at East Ham Tube station in East London.

Gordon, a registered US sex offender, served a 20 year prison sentence in Florida for rape and battery, before being deported to the UK in 2010 following his release.

The Metropolitan Police have now revealed Gordon hid her pregnancy in its entirety from both authorities and the NHS, having received no medical attention to-date - including during the pregnancy or after the child’s birth.

The child was only one-to-two days old when their car broke down on the M61, with police now voicing serious concerns over the child’s welfare.

Speaking with LBC, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford who is leading the case said: “We are concerned for the baby and the ultimate aim of the inquiry is to ensure the safety of that child.
Speaking with LBC, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford who is leading the case said: “We are concerned for the baby and the ultimate aim of the inquiry is to ensure the safety of that child. Picture: Met Police / CCTV

In recent years, the couple have lived in a rundown flat on Greenwich’s Coldharbour Estate, as well as a host of other addresses across London.

A constant theme emerged, whereby the pair were repeatedly evicted by landlords - on some occasions, for not paying rent despite having access to a multimillion-pound trust fund.

Speaking with LBC on the eleventh day of their disappearance, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who is leading the case, said: “We are concerned for the baby and the ultimate aim of the inquiry is to ensure the safety of that child.

Read more: Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

Read more: Chilling moment Plymouth gunman stalked streets as inquest hears killer researched US shootings and Ted Bundy online

“We don’t believe that the child, pre or post birth, or Constance, has had any medical attention.

“My plea directly to Constance and Mark is to come forward, we want to ensure the safety of that child.”

Sightings of the couple saw the Met and Essex Police join forces with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the hunt for the missing family.

The last CCTV of the couple was in East London. Gordon, a registered US sex offender, served a 20 year prison sentence for rape and battery.
The last CCTV of the couple was in East London. Gordon, a registered US sex offender, served a 20 year prison sentence for rape and battery. Picture: Met Police / CCTV

Police are now urging members of the public for help in finding them.

Police believe they could currently be anywhere in the UK, adding they lost most of their luggage and belongings in the motorway car blaze.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford added: “Today’s wider appeal is not just here for London, we are seeking people from across the United Kingdom to be vigilant and watch out.”

He called for any B&B and hotel owners and taxi drivers to come forward with any reports of sightings and told Constance: “We will get you the medical attention for your baby.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Over 10,000 ambulance workers will stage further industrial action in February and March, the GMB union has announced, in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

GMB union announces four further days of ambulance strikes in ongoing pay row

The scene of the helicopter crash

Ukraine’s interior minister among at least 14 killed in helicopter crash

London, UK. 8th February, 2018. Michaela Coel attends BLACK PANTHER European Premiere – London, UK (08/02/2018) | usage worldwide Credit: dpa picture alliance/Alamy Live News

Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa among stars to co-chair Met Gala

Kaylea was found dead at her home covered in maggots

Dad accused of manslaughter after 22-stone daughter found dead covered in maggots and lying in soiled clothing

Microsoft offices in Paris

Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs worldwide

Police are hunting for two male suspects after a man, 18, was stabbed to death on a busy town centre street in Ipswich.

Police hunting two suspects after man, 18, dies after stabbing on busy street in Ipswich

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade make it to Songwriters Hall of Fame

A boy, 15 has been found guilty of murdering a software engineer who was stabbed to death outside an Asda supermarket.

Boy, 15 found guilty of murdering IT worker who was stabbed in the heart outside an Asda supermarket

The wreckage of a shopping centre in Donetsk

Nato warns of long war in Ukraine and vows to be ready

Vladimir Putin has described Russian victory as assured

'Russian victory in Ukraine is inevitable' Putin declares in menacing new speech

Vladimir Putin

Putin: Ukraine action aimed at ending ‘war’ raging since 2014

Plymouth gunman Jake Davison killed 5 minutes in his spree in 2021

Chilling moment Plymouth gunman stalked streets as inquest hears killer researched US shootings and Ted Bundy online

The woman filed for divorce after receiving marriage advice from the AI technology over an affair with the lover she met on IllicitEncounters.com.

Woman gets 'fairytale' ending after AI technology advises her to leave marriage following sordid romantic affair

Sarah Beeny has come under fire for her latest project

Property Ladder star Sarah Beeny in row with neighbours over lake plans at £3 million home, while also battling cancer

Forces have been told to check their cops against the national police database

Police officers to have names checked against national crime database after rapist cop admits years of sex crimes

Mr Hunt has been compared to Mr Bean

'Chancellor Bean': Jeremy Hunt mocked for using coffee cups to explain inflation in cringey video

Latest News

See more Latest News

French investigators at the scene of the crash

Relatives of Nepal plane crash victims protest at post-mortem delays

Antonio Guterres speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos

The world is in a ‘sorry state’, UN chief warns at Davos summit

Sergei Lavrov

West’s ‘hybrid war’ won’t stop Moscow, says Russian foreign minister

The announcement marks the biggest TFL price hike in a decade

TFL announces biggest price hike in a decade - as London Mayor's share of council tax bills jumps 9.7%
Marc Angel

EU politicians to vote on new vice president as scandal suspect makes plea deal

Sister Andre, also known as Lucile Randon

World's oldest person dies aged 118 after living through two world wars and surviving Covid
Lai Ching-te

New head of Taiwan ruling party vows to safeguard democracy

People taking part in the kite-flying festival in the Walled City of Ahmedabad in 2014 (file image)

Six people including three children die when their throats are slit by kite strings at festival in India
Sister Andre

World’s oldest known person dies at 118

Community police involved in the search for the escaped tiger

Escaped tiger in South Africa shot dead in residential area

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

SF

'Total nurse walkout': Nurse of 40 years says only a walkout will force govt response

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff
‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high

‘Beyond farcical’: Emily Thornberry says lack of ‘grown up’ govt delayed strike talks as inflation remains high
Nick Ferrari and Robert Jenrick clash over his language towards Albanians

Nick Ferrari clashes with Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick over his language towards Albanians
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Home Office minister refuses to rule out nurses strikes continuing for months

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'
Andrew Marr says it's time to take this summer's temperatures seriously

Marr: It might be freezing but it's time to worry about searing temperatures this summer

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit