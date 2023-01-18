Dad missing with wealthy girlfriend and baby is sex offender who spent 20 years in prison as couple go 'off-grid'

Police step up search for missing mum Constance Marten and her sex offender boyfriend. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A father missing with his wealthy girlfriend and their newborn baby is a registered sex offender who spent 20 years in an American prison for rape.

The Met police, who are leading the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, have said the couple are currently living hand-to-mouth using cash and urged B&B and hotel owners to be vigilant for the couple.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, went missing shortly after the birth of their child, when their car broke down and burst into flames on the M61 near Bolton on the evening of Thursday, January 5.

Eleven days on from their disappearance, police remain concerned for the family’s safety.

Ms Marten, a former Tatler It-girl and drama student from an aristocratic family, met Gordon in 2016 - the point at which she stopped posting to social media.

The pair, who are believed to have travelled around the country staying in Airbnbs since September, are now thought to be living off-grid in a bid to evade authorities.

The last known sightings of the pair were on CCTV in Harwich Port, Essex and later at East Ham Tube station in East London.

Gordon, a registered US sex offender, served a 20 year prison sentence in Florida for rape and battery, before being deported to the UK in 2010 following his release.

The Metropolitan Police have now revealed Gordon hid her pregnancy in its entirety from both authorities and the NHS, having received no medical attention to-date - including during the pregnancy or after the child’s birth.

The child was only one-to-two days old when their car broke down on the M61, with police now voicing serious concerns over the child’s welfare.

Speaking with LBC, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford who is leading the case said: “We are concerned for the baby and the ultimate aim of the inquiry is to ensure the safety of that child. Picture: Met Police / CCTV

In recent years, the couple have lived in a rundown flat on Greenwich’s Coldharbour Estate, as well as a host of other addresses across London.

A constant theme emerged, whereby the pair were repeatedly evicted by landlords - on some occasions, for not paying rent despite having access to a multimillion-pound trust fund.

“We don’t believe that the child, pre or post birth, or Constance, has had any medical attention.

“My plea directly to Constance and Mark is to come forward, we want to ensure the safety of that child.”

Sightings of the couple saw the Met and Essex Police join forces with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the hunt for the missing family.

Police are now urging members of the public for help in finding them.

Police believe they could currently be anywhere in the UK, adding they lost most of their luggage and belongings in the motorway car blaze.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford added: “Today’s wider appeal is not just here for London, we are seeking people from across the United Kingdom to be vigilant and watch out.”

He called for any B&B and hotel owners and taxi drivers to come forward with any reports of sightings and told Constance: “We will get you the medical attention for your baby.”