Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Kieran Kelly

A mum who went missing with her newborn baby is related to a wealthy aristocrat and landowner with links to the Royal Family.

Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their newborn baby have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday evening.

It is believed Constance disappeared "without an assessment by medical professionals" after giving birth.

It has now been revealed that Constance is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, according to the MailOnline.

Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset. Her father, Napier Marten, was a page to Queen Elizabeth.

An image released on Saturday, appears to show Ms Marten by Harwich Port, Essex - more than 250 miles away from where the London-born couple's car broke down.

Crichel Estate in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex this morning. Picture: GMP

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the family walked towards Anchor Lane bridge after abandoning their vehicle.

The force wrote: "Our concern is make sure that Constance, Mark and baby are safe and well."

Read More: Police share CCTV of missing mother in desperate search for couple and newborn baby

Read More: Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

Chief superintendent Michaela Kerr said yesterday: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours - to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

"As you know, it's really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be."

GMP said the family has likely not been assessed by medical professionals. Picture: GMP

GMP urged people with any knowledge of their whereabouts "please do nothing more than contact emergency services."

Police said Mark was wearing dark clothing and Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat.

The newborn baby was swaddled.Neither Constance or her baby have been assessed by medical professionals, GMP said.