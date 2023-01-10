Missing mum Constance Marten belongs to wealthy aristocratic family with ties to Royal Family

10 January 2023, 15:05 | Updated: 10 January 2023, 15:08

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Kieran Kelly

A mum who went missing with her newborn baby is related to a wealthy aristocrat and landowner with links to the Royal Family.

Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their newborn baby have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday evening.

It is believed Constance disappeared "without an assessment by medical professionals" after giving birth.

It has now been revealed that Constance is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, according to the MailOnline.

Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset. Her father, Napier Marten, was a page to Queen Elizabeth.

An image released on Saturday, appears to show Ms Marten by Harwich Port, Essex - more than 250 miles away from where the London-born couple's car broke down.

Crichel Estate in Dorset
Crichel Estate in Dorset. Picture: Alamy
Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex this morning
Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex this morning. Picture: GMP

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the family walked towards Anchor Lane bridge after abandoning their vehicle.

The force wrote: "Our concern is make sure that Constance, Mark and baby are safe and well."

Read More: Police share CCTV of missing mother in desperate search for couple and newborn baby

Read More: Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

Chief superintendent Michaela Kerr said yesterday: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours - to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

"As you know, it's really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be."

GMP said the family has likely not been assessed by medical professionals
GMP said the family has likely not been assessed by medical professionals. Picture: GMP

GMP urged people with any knowledge of their whereabouts "please do nothing more than contact emergency services."

Police said Mark was wearing dark clothing and Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat.

The newborn baby was swaddled.Neither Constance or her baby have been assessed by medical professionals, GMP said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kendrick Lamar performs at Glastonbury in June

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza to headline Bonnaroo

Andrew Tate leaves after appearing at the Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania

Divisive influencer Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Police officers carry a demonstrator to clear a road at Luetzerath near Erkelenz, Germany

German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for taking a private jet to Leeds

'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admitted to drink driving - but only to escape a ‘forced’ threesome

Foyle's War star Honeysuckle Weeks admits drink driving but claims she was simply fleeing a ‘forced’ threesome

Rio Jones, 19, was trying to kill a rival gang member when he shot a girl in the neck

Teenage gunman jailed for life for shooting innocent girl in the neck in Liverpool

Adam has been banned from every UK B&Q store since the tirade

Sacked B&Q worker banned from every store after foul-mouthed rant over public address system on his final day

A pub chain boss has warned the price of a pint could top £10, after the government slashed energy bills support for the hospitality industry.

Pub chain boss warns price of a pint could top £10, after government slashes business energy bills support

Migration Greece Trial

Smuggling trial begins for aid workers over migrant rescue efforts in Greece

A Russian frigate equipped with hypersonic cruise missiles has held an exercise in the Norwegian Sea, the country's defence ministry said today.

Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holds exercise in Norwegian Sea

Grant Shapps formally introducing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill in the commons today

Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

Germany Coal Mine Protests

Activists bid to block access to German village cleared for coal mine expansion

One victim reported waking up and finding as much as £98,000 missing from their accounts

Husbands 'spent holiday money on strippers' say strip club's lawyers as it's shuttered amid spiking claims

Severe Weather California

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

The Ukrainian surgeon removed the live grenade from the soldier's chest

Surgeon removes live grenade from Ukrainian soldier's chest as Russia ramps up offensive on salt-mining town of Soledar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jane Park appeared on talk show Dr Phil

'I wish I'd never won': Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner reveals why she regrets £1 million win at 17
Yemen

US Navy seizes 2,100 rifles from ship ‘bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen’

Jimmy Lai

Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek meeting with Sunak

Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle

Probe launched after 28 porn stars book Travelodge family room to film X-rated footage

Italy Pompeii Restored House

Stunning Pompeii house owned by two ex-slaves opens to public

X marks the spot: Ommeren, located in the province of Gelderland, Netherlands, is the supposed location of the Nazi treasure

Treasure hunters banned from Dutch village after Nazi gold map sparks rush of detectorists digging up parks and gardens
Photoshapped: Boris Johnson, left in the original image, and right, in the picture sent from Mr Shapps' account

PhotoShapped! Boris Johnson erased from space launch pic posted on Grant Shapps' Twitter - before it's quickly deleted
Staff at 3 Amazon centres could lose their jobs

Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

A worker helps a traveller fill out an electronic declaration of their Covid-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Complete carnage' in A&E

Caller astonished by 'complete carnage' he witnessed in A&E

Caller fumes at governments use of term 'economically inactive'

Caller fumes at government's use of term 'economically inactive'

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
A caller shared her experience of being attacked by a dog

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit