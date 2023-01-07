Police share CCTV of missing mother in desperate search for couple and newborn baby

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61. Picture: GMP

By Adam Solomons

Police shared a new CCTV image of a missing mother last seen with her partner and newborn baby by the motorway hundreds of miles away.

Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their young child have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday evening.

The newly released image, taken today at 9am, appears to show Ms Marten by Harwich Port, Essex.

That's more than 250 miles away from where the London-born couple's car broke down.

Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex this morning. Picture: GMP

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the family walked towards Anchor Lane bridge after abandoning their vehicle.

The force wrote tonight: "Our concern is make sure that Constance, Mark and baby are safe and well."

Chief superintendent Michaela Kerr said yesterday: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours - to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

"As you know, it's really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be."

GMP said the family has likely not been assessed by medical professionals. Picture: GMP

GMP urged people with any knowledge of their whereabouts "please do nothing more than contact emergency services."

Police said Mark was wearing dark clothing and Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat.

The newborn baby was swaddled.

Neither Constance or her baby have been assessed by medical professionals, GMP said.