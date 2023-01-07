Police share CCTV of missing mother in desperate search for couple and newborn baby

7 January 2023, 20:30 | Updated: 7 January 2023, 20:34

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were last seen on junction 4 of the M61. Picture: GMP

By Adam Solomons

Police shared a new CCTV image of a missing mother last seen with her partner and newborn baby by the motorway hundreds of miles away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their young child have been missing since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday evening.

The newly released image, taken today at 9am, appears to show Ms Marten by Harwich Port, Essex.

That's more than 250 miles away from where the London-born couple's car broke down.

Read more: Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway

Read more: Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots hero teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex this morning
Constance Marten was seen in Harwich, Essex this morning. Picture: GMP

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the family walked towards Anchor Lane bridge after abandoning their vehicle.

The force wrote tonight: "Our concern is make sure that Constance, Mark and baby are safe and well."

Chief superintendent Michaela Kerr said yesterday: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours - to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

"As you know, it's really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be."

GMP said the family has likely not been assessed by medical professionals
GMP said the family has likely not been assessed by medical professionals. Picture: GMP

GMP urged people with any knowledge of their whereabouts "please do nothing more than contact emergency services."

Police said Mark was wearing dark clothing and Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat.

The newborn baby was swaddled.

Neither Constance or her baby have been assessed by medical professionals, GMP said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mexico Subway Crash

Subway trains collision in Mexico City kills one, injures 57

Tel Aviv demo

Thousands of Israelis protest against new government’s policies

School shooting

Teacher shot by six-year-old at school ‘showing signs of improvement’

Pen Farthing said Harry's book is "badly judged"

Pen Farthing slams Prince Harry book as "badly judged" as he claims he must now leave Kabul for fear of reprisals

Ukraine Military Aid Explainer

Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

Andrew Tate is hugely well known among schoolchildren, teachers say

Andrew Tate has become "hugely well known" among teenage pupils, teachers say as they "fear for boys' girlfriends"

Iran protest

Iran executes two more men detained amid nationwide protests

Meghan and Harry talk to Charles on the Palace balcony

King Charles kept Meghan Markle from seeing dying Queen at Balmoral, Harry claims

Protesters in Paris

Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

A brain

US approves Alzheimer’s drug that can slow disease’s progress

Mr McCarthy went through 15 rounds of voting

The 15th time's the charm: Kevin McCarthy finally elected US House speaker after repeated votes in chaotic week

Stokes has been charged, according to reports

Ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes charged after police 'find £4,000 of cocaine in car'

Harry said it's a lie he was William's best man in 2011

'It's a bare-faced lie I was William's best man - I just introduced his friends' Harry says in memoir Spare

Congress

Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

New claims about Harry's book have emerged

Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death'

Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business

Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mardis Gras

Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

The hero teacher screamed for pupils at the elementary school to run

Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots hero teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after being nominated for a 15th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington,

McCarthy clinches vote to become House speaker in historic 15th ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan

McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".

New British Airways jumpsuit uniform for female cabin crew mocked online as staff member brands design 'impractical'
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia

Six-year-old ‘shoots teacher in classroom’ in US

The space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984

Old Nasa satellite set to fall from sky this weekend

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

Capitol Riot Anniversary Explainer

Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during January 6 demonstration

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says she doesn't support junior doctors' strike

Caller: ‘I’m supposed to trust these people with my health and they harassed me!’

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit