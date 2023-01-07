Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

7 January 2023, 07:22

The shooting happened at an elementary school in Virginia
The shooting happened at an elementary school in Virginia. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A teacher is in a life-threatening condition after a six-year-old shot her in the US.

Police say the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, was not an accident.

The teacher, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but had improved by the afternoon.

The shots were fired in a first grade classroom – for children aged six or seven - and all the other youngsters at the school, which teaches more than 500 pupils, were safe.

Police said the boy, who was taken into custody, used a handgun.

Police Chief Steve Drew said: "We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting."

Read more: NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The shooting happened in Newport News, on Virginia's coast
The shooting happened in Newport News, on Virginia's coast. Picture: Google Maps

He added the incident was "not accidental" and said: "The number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families."

The school district head, Dr George Parker, said officials will looking into what caused the shooting.

"This is terrible, something like this should never occur. We want to ensure nothing like this happens again," he said.

Newport News mayor Phillip Jones said it was a dark day for his city.

"We're going to learn from this and we're going to come back stronger," he added.

Virginia’s governor Glenn Youngkin said he was praying for the pupils' safety and its monitoring the situation.

Lessons on Monday were scrapped after the incident.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home

Big Freeze

