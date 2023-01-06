NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin no longer needs a ventilator to breathe after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game on Monday night.

Hamlin has been in hospital since, and doctors have said the NFL star's condition has improved "substantially".

Hamlin collapsed after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday, who led tributes for the 24-year-old football safety. After the initial tackle, Hamlin briefly returned to his feet before collapsing again and laying motionless on the ground.

An ambulance rushed onto the field four minutes later to treat Hamlin, who needed CPR and treatment from a defibrillator.

Hamlin's team the Bills tweeted: "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Fellow NFL stars are urging people not to share footage of his collapse.

PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE 🙏🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 3, 2023

Following this update, tributes poured in from across the NFL and beyond wishing Hamlin a speedy recovery.

Higgins, who collided with Hamlin, sent prayers sent to Hamlin, writing: "My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIslandthe Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love."

NFL analyst Jordan Schultz added: "Damar Hamlin is such a humble and genuine person. I can’t wait for him to wake up and feel just how much he is loved and respected."

A fan at the game told Fox News: “Just because we’re bengals fans, doesn’t mean we aren’t fans of him. Nobody wants to experience something like this, that was horrific. We support you Bills. Cincinnati supports you.”

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Critical After MNF Collapse. Picture: Getty

A number of tributes have focused on Hamlin's charity work, which has involved raising money for children in his community.

In 2020, the NFL star set up a GoFundMe with the aim of raising $2,500. Overnight, the fundraiser reached over $3,000,000.

Hamlin's teammate Stefan Diggs later joined him at the hospital, while around 100 more Bills fans gathered near Hamlin's emergency room with lit candles.