Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway

6 January 2023, 19:26 | Updated: 6 January 2023, 19:51

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.
Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

By Chris Samuel

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon disappeared after the car broke down near junction four, for Farnworth in Bolton, of the M61 yesterday (Thursday).

Police issued a direct appeal to the mother, who is believed to given birth 'very recently', and asked members of the public with information about their whereabouts to contact them.

It said: "Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful new born safe."

They reportedly left the car and came off the motorway safely. They were last spotted walking to the Anchor Lane bridge, which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas, at around 6.30pm.

The force said Mark was wearing dark clothing and Constance - who has a southern accent - was wearing a burgundy coat. The newborn baby was swaddled.

It's thought neither Constance or her baby have been assessed by medical professionals, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Image of Constance Marten issued by police.
Image of Constance Marten issued by police.

Police appeared to be in fields and park land around Anchor Lane bridge, ITV News reported.

Two tactical aid units, a specialist search unit vehicle, and a number of officers in plain clothes were seen at the scene.

Several officers went into nearby park land with torches, according the outlet.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Head of Public Protection at GMP, said in the appeal: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.

Image of Mark Gordon issued by the force.
Image of Mark Gordon issued by the force.

"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful new born safe.

"As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.

"I would also like to appeal to members of the public – not just in Bolton but across Greater Manchester and beyond.

Police have asked members of the public who have information about the family's whereabouts to get in contact.
Police have asked members of the public who have information about the family's whereabouts to get in contact.

"If you have any information about this family’s whereabouts, please do nothing more than contact emergency services. GMP can be contacted via Live Chat on our website or 999. Even the most minor detail might help us keep this mum and baby safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police via 999 quoting 2657 05/01/23.

The force can also be contacted via gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

