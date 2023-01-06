'He's shed a lot of shame on the royal family': Brits slam Harry for 'airing dirty laundry' in public

6 January 2023, 15:00

Harry has been criticised over his memoir
Harry has been criticised over his memoir. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have criticised Prince Harry for "airing his dirty laundry in public" after a string of damning claims emerged from his tell-all memoir.

Members of the public have voiced their disappointment at the former royal's decision to expose personal details in his new book, Spare.

Copies of the memoir were released five days ahead of the official release date in Spain, uncovering stories around Harry taking drugs and losing his virginity as well as growing tensions with his family.

Latest revelations include Camilla transforming Harry's bedroom into her dressing room when he moved out and him visiting Diana's final resting place with Meghan, who kneeled by her grave and asked for "clarity and guidance".

"I’m disappointed that Harry has shed a lot of shame on the royal family," one person told LBC outside Buckingham Palace.

A second person added: "Has it been handled in the best way? Probably not.

"Airing your laundry in public is probably never the best way to do it but ultimately it’s sad.

"You want families to stick together if they can."

Read more: 'They were not chess pieces': Harry accused of 'war crimes' by Taliban leaders after admitting killing 25 fighters

Read more: 'He wanted me to hit him back': Harry says he saw 'red mist' in William during physical attack

One palace visitor suggested the book would have a negative impact on Harry's own family later down the line.

"He’s a grown man, he’s a good looking man, he has a wife and two kids... do you want to have your kids read about their Dad doing cocaine and fighting with their uncle? I don’t know, I wouldn’t do it," they said.

Others were more understanding of the duke's decision to reveal more but still condemned him for doing so publicly.

"I totally understand what they’re doing," they said.

"I can understand why they are talking about this happening with the media and everything but I just don’t understand why they’re airing their dirty laundry in public."

Despite being critical of the exposé, most people were still tempted to buy the book after first details emerged.

"I’m thinking of ordering it because it’ll be a memory from here and I’m really interested in the story and how it’s going to proceed," one person said.

"I’d like to have a look at it now that you’ve mentioned it. Sure. It’s very interesting," a second person told LBC.

A third tourist went on to say: "I’d like to read it – personally I’m interested but then that’s what the media does to you, isn’t it? I want to know more."

Some were less interested in learning more, with another person insisting they "won’t be buying the book".

"I probably won’t be able to not hear about what’s in it though, and I’m sure my wife will have a bit of a keener eye, but that’s their business… I’m sure I’ll end up hearing some of the revelations whether I want to or not which is totally understandable," they said.

Someone else said: "I’m very curious to see what he says and what will come of it so I’ll definitely be following in the news but probably not buying."

