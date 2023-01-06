'It's a betrayal': Veterans tell Prince Harry to 'shut up' after claims he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been criticised for his comments about killing people in Afghanistan. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Veterans have hit out at Prince Harry for his claim that he killed 25 members of the Taliban while serving in Afghanistan.

Former British army colonel Richard Kemp said that the prince's decision to reveal the number of people he killed in his memoir Spare amounted to a "betrayal of the people he fought alongside".

Colonel Kemp told the Sun that Harry's claim "undermines his personal security. He has shot himself in the foot... it will probably incite those who want to take revenge and try and do so."

Harry said in the tell-all book, set to be published in the UK on January 10, that he did not see the fighters he killed as people, but rather as "chess pieces".

Colonel Richard Kemp blasted the prince. Picture: Alamy

The prince served in Afghanistan on two tours, first in 2007 as a battlefield air controller behind enemy lines, and later in 2012 as a helicopter co-pilot gunner.

He wrote in Spare: "So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

Prince Harry served on two tours of Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry served as a helicopter pilot and gunner in his second tour. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry with injured Royal Marine Ben McBean. Picture: Getty

The comments also sparked criticism from other former soldiers, including former Royal Marine Ben McBean, whom Harry hailed as a hero after he lost an arm and a leg in the war.

Mr McBean said on Twitter: "Love you #PrinceHarry but you need to shut up! Makes you wonder the people he's hanging around with. If it was good people somebody by now would have told him to stop".

Harry with Ben McBean. Picture: Alamy

Conservative MP Bob Stewart, a former colonel who led British troops in Bosnia, called Harry's comments "distasteful".

He told MailOnline: "I wonder why he is doing such things. Real soldiers tend to shy away... People I know don't boast about such things. They rather regret that they have had to do it.

"It is also rather sad that a man who has had all these advantages in life seems so intent on destroying himself and the monarchy.

British MP and former UN commander in Bosnia, Bob Stewart. Picture: Getty

"I feel really sad for the King. Because the King is a good man. I have met him a few times, he was my colonel of the regiment. He is a very sensitive decent man and this will be really hurting him a great deal, all this furore.

"I just think it is so sad because so many people have not had Prince Harry's chances in life, and the whole thing seems to be a bit tragic."

And a veteran of several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq told LBC on Friday that Harry had broken "an unwritten rule" by talking publicly about the number of people he had killed.

"It's never shared. It's shared only with those that know, and only with your absolute closest friends," the man said.

"Never would you do it to someone you meet in the pub, or certainly would you never share it publicly like this. It's hugely disappointing."

The caller added that he had been so proud to be serving in Afghanistan at the same time as Harry, and that he was "very much a royalist" alongside most people serving in the armed forces, but that the prince had undermined that now.

Prince Harry has previously drawn criticism for comments about his time in Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time Harry has been criticised for comments on his service in Afghanistan.

"Take a life to save a life," he shrugged and said during an interview in 2013. "That's what we revolve around, I suppose.

"If there's people trying to do bad stuff to our guys, then we'll take them out of the game, I suppose."

The latest comments come amid a raft of other allegations made by Harry in the book, which has been leaked and published early in Spain.

Some of the prince's more lurid claims include Prince William hitting him in a row over his wife Meghan Markle, losing his virginity in a field behind a pub car park to an older woman, and admitting taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms.