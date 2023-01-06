Harry reveals his final words to the Queen in bombshell memoir Spare as Palace keeps tight-lipped

Prince Harry revealed his final words to the Queen. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry has revealed his poignant final words to the Queen after she died in September.

Harry travelled to Balmoral to visit his grandmother as it became clear she was dying on September 8, but did not reach her before she passed away.

Writing in his upcoming memoir Spare, Harry has revealed his touching final words to the Queen, whose husband Prince Philip died in April 2021.

Harry said that he told his grandmother as he paid his respects to her body that he hoped she was "happy" and "with grandfather now", in a leaked extract from the book reported by Page 6.

He added that he "admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end", in reference to her appearing at celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee in June that year.

Prince Harry told the Queen he hoped she was happy and with Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

It is unclear how the Queen felt about Harry's relationship with his wife Meghan Markle, although a book by former MP Gyles Brandreth said she wondered if Harry was 'over-in-love' with Meghan.

The Queen also dismissed the couple's explosive Oprah interview as "nonsense", according to the book.

The rest of the royal family have also kept tight-lipped after a series of allegations made by Harry in Spare.

The autobiography – which has not yet been released in the UK but came out prematurely in Spain – sees the duke claim he was shoved to the ground in a heated argument with Prince William and admit that he took cocaine.

The revelations come in Harry's new book Spare. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex said Charles made a joke about who his father was amid the rumours about Diana and James Hewitt, and spoke about a spat between Meghan and Kate over a "baby brain" comment.

And in personal revelations, he outlined how he lost his virginity in a field and asked his chauffeur to drive him through the Paris tunnel Diana died in at the same speed of the car she was in when the tragedy happened.

But the Palace has not responded to the claims and it is unclear if they will. During previous allegations made by Harry and Meghan in recent months, the Palace reportedly decided it would only respond when it felt it had to.

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

In one passage in Spare, Harry said he was pushed to the ground during a row with William at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

He said his brother called Meghan "rude" and "abrasive".

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," he wrote.

In another extract, Harry said his father made a joke about his parentage amid a backdrop of rumours that he was actually the love child of Diana and Major James Hewitt, who had an affair between 1986 and 1991.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry admits to taking cocaine as a teenager "to feel different", an apparent rebellion against what he called a "pre-established order", and that he lost his virginity in a field to an older woman.