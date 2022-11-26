Queen feared Harry was 'a little over-in-love' with Meghan and dismissed Oprah interview as 'nonsense'

26 November 2022, 18:04

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement four years ago
Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement four years ago. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Queen Elizabeth II felt Prince Harry was 'over-in-love' with Meghan Markle and dismissed the couple's explosive Oprah interview as 'nonsense', a new book claims.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her late Majesty, who passed away in September, said she was more concerned about her grandson's wellbeing after hearing about 'this television nonsense'.

Meghan Markle made a series of damning claims about the royals, including allegations of racism and neglect of her mental health while she was a working member of the family.

The claims appear in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by former Conservative MP and Palace confidant Gyles Brandreth.

The book is being serialised by the Daily Mail and will be published next month.

Meghan and Harry are pictured at the Queen's state funeral in September
Meghan and Harry are pictured at the Queen's state funeral in September. Picture: Getty

Brandreth wrote: "The only concern the Queen let slip in the early days of the Sussexes’ marriage was to wonder to a friend if Harry wasn’t ‘perhaps a little over-in-love’.

"This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex."

He also stated that the Queen died from a rare form of bone marrow cancer, which would "explain" repeated mobility issues toward the end of her life.

He wrote: "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Doddie Weir attends the Wales-Scotland match in 2018

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52, six years after motor neurone disease diagnosis

The alleged attempted kidnapper drove a dark hatchback, police said

Police searching for man who 'tried to kidnap' 15-year-old girl at Manchester bus stop

Italy Landslide

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

O allegedly committed the offence five years ago

Squid Game actor charged with sexual misconduct after 'touching woman's body' in 2017

Taiwan Election

Taiwan president resigns as party leader after election loss

"Downtown: A Street Tale" Hollywood Premiere

Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Virus Outbreak China

Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

A Welsh fans supporters group shared the sad news

Tributes to Wales fan who dies after travelling to Qatar to watch World Cup with son and friends

The fancy dressers insisted they're big fans of Monty Python

England fans say they were stripped naked and humiliated for dressing up as Crusaders at World Cup

Fire in Qatar near the World Cup villages

Huge fire breaks out near Fifa World Cup fan zone village

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine works to restore water and power after Russian strikes

A boy was abandoned on the M11 in Cambridgeshire

Boy abandoned on the side of the motorway forced to walk a mile in the dark to get help

Manston short-term holding centre for Migrants

Man's death at Manston migrant centre could have been down to highly-contagious deadly disease

Early childhood "impacts our whole lives", says Kate

Kate says 'not enough is being done' to recognise 'unique potential' of early childhood

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK

Weekend washout: Torrential rain and strong winds set to batter UK as travel chaos looms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Orion capsule with Earth in background

Nasa’s Orion capsule enters moon orbit as test mission nears halfway point

The Queen "always knew that her remaining time was limited".

Queen's final months: How the late monarch found comfort after Philip's death

England struggled in the first half against the US

Battle of Britain: England fans look forward to showdown with Wales as Three Lions edge closer to final 16
Olof Scholz and Elisabeth Borne

Germany and France agree to co-operate on energy amid Ukraine war shortages

Racism, misogyny, bullying and prejudice at London Fire Brigade have been exposed in a report

London Fire Brigade 'institutionally misogynist and racist', independent review finds

Wembley was lit up in rainbow colours

FA light up Wembley arch as a rainbow in show of solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

Walmart shooting scene

Walmart manager who shot dead six co-workers left ‘death note’ on his phone

Fans ahead of the match

Streets deserted as England fans rush home from work ahead of World Cup clash with US

England struggled in the first half against the US

England 0-0 USA: Three Lions poor in scoreless draw with a lively US side

Aaron Snipe was 'fired' from his job at the US embassy

'Some things are more important than football': US 'fires' London diplomat ahead of crunch England World Cup match

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit