Queen feared Harry was 'a little over-in-love' with Meghan and dismissed Oprah interview as 'nonsense'

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Duchess of Sussex's first royal engagement four years ago. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Queen Elizabeth II felt Prince Harry was 'over-in-love' with Meghan Markle and dismissed the couple's explosive Oprah interview as 'nonsense', a new book claims.

Her late Majesty, who passed away in September, said she was more concerned about her grandson's wellbeing after hearing about 'this television nonsense'.

Meghan Markle made a series of damning claims about the royals, including allegations of racism and neglect of her mental health while she was a working member of the family.

The claims appear in Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by former Conservative MP and Palace confidant Gyles Brandreth.

The book is being serialised by the Daily Mail and will be published next month.

Meghan and Harry are pictured at the Queen's state funeral in September. Picture: Getty

Brandreth wrote: "The only concern the Queen let slip in the early days of the Sussexes’ marriage was to wonder to a friend if Harry wasn’t ‘perhaps a little over-in-love’.

"This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex."

He also stated that the Queen died from a rare form of bone marrow cancer, which would "explain" repeated mobility issues toward the end of her life.

He wrote: "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."