Keir Starmer will warn business chiefs to end "cheap labour" as Rishi Sunak quashes calls to ease migration laws

22 November 2022, 00:36

Keir Starmer is set to tell business chiefs to end cheap labour as Rishi Sunak rebuffs CBI calls to ease stance on migration
Keir Starmer is set to tell business chiefs to end cheap labour as Rishi Sunak rebuffs CBI calls to ease stance on migration. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Keir Starmer will call for an end to Britain's economic dependence on immigration in today's speech to business leaders, hours after Rishi Sunak ruled out any trade relationship with the European Union that relied on Britain aligning with EU laws.

The Labour party's tougher stance on "low pay and cheap labour" will be set out during the opposition leader's speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

It comes in an attempt to quell rumours that Starmer's vision of a Labour government would take a looser stance on immigration, more closely aligned to those of former Labour leader Tony Blair.

It comes as Labour's plans come under increasing scrutiny after latest poll figures suggest they've opened up a 20-percentage-point lead over the Conservatives ahead of the next election.

It follows Mr Sunak's statement yesterday at the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI), following reports at the weekend that he was seeking a 'swiss-style' deal with the EU.

Rishi Sunak addressing the CBI
Rishi Sunak addressing the CBI. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Iran players fall silent during national anthem after months of anti-regime protests back home

Read more: Prince Andrew 'makes secret visit to Middle East via private jet' as he targets trade role

Starmer aims to convince voters he has reconciled with life outside the EU in a bid to win back red wall voters.

He will tell business leaders: “I want to be clear here: with my Labour government, any movement in our point-based migration system, whether via the skilled occupation route, or the shortage worker list, will come with new conditions for business.

“We will expect you to bring forward a clear plan for higher skills and more training, for better pay and conditions, for investment in new technology.

Asked yesterday about the UK's relationship with the EU, Mr Sunak said: "Let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws. 

"Now, I voted for Brexit. I believe in Brexit and I know that Brexit can deliver and is already delivering enormous benefits and opportunities for the country. 

"Migration being an immediate one where we have proper control of our borders."

Sir Keir Starmer will set out his vision of a Labour government to the CBI on Tuesday
Sir Keir Starmer will set out his vision of a Labour government to the CBI on Tuesday. Picture: Contributor: Colin Fisher / Alamy Stock Photo

Mr Starmer is set to tell business leaders: “Our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency. To start investing more in training up workers who are already here.”

“Migration is part of our national story – always has been, always will be. And the Labour Party will never diminish the contribution it makes to the economy, to public services, to your businesses and our communities.

Adding: “But let me tell you, the days when low pay and cheap labour are part of the British way on growth must end.”

It comes as Mr Sunak pointed to having "proper control of our borders" during yesterday's speech.

On the subject of migration, the Prime Minister added: "We weren't able to do that inside the European Union, at least now we are in control of it."

But his remarks came shortly after the boss of the CBI, Tony Danker, called on the government to be "practical" on the issue of immigration and use it to solve worker shortages in the UK.

Rishi Sunak at the CBI
Rishi Sunak at the CBI. Picture: Alamy

Brexit stopped many foreign workers being able to easily work in the UK and companies are struggling to recruit - especially in industries such as hospitality which has relied heavily on European staff in recent years.

Mr Danker told the conference the UK's labour shortages were "vast", adding: "It's time to be honest - we don't have the people we need, nor do we have the productivity."

In his speech, Mr Sunak said leaving the bloc means "we can open up our country to the world's fastest-growing markets".

He also said the UK could now introduce "regulatory regimes that are fit for the future that ensure that this country can be leaders in those industries that are going to create the jobs and the growth of the future".

A recent poll from YouGov showed the public now think Britain was wrong to leave the EU by 56% to 32%, with one in five who voted for Brexit believing their decision was wrong.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 44-year-old geography teacher had an eight-month affair with the student

Grammar School teacher, 44, who had sex with student, receives lifetime teaching ban 14 years after affair

A man looks at the Independent Square in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine tells civilians to leave liberated areas before winter

Helen Kane was found behind the wheel of the marked police vehicle, which also contained 3 dogs and was discovered by a member of the public in the middle of the day

On-duty police officer found cradling a wine bottle whilst asleep at the wheel was three times the legal drink-drive limit
Emergency workers help injured shoppers after a car drove into an Apple store in Hingham

One dead and 16 hurt as car crashes into front of Apple store

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment

Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Wales held the USA to a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup match

Wales hold USA to 1-1 draw in opening World Cup game amid LGBTQ controversy

Indonesia earthquake survivors

Earthquake topples buildings and kills ‘at least 162’ on Indonesia’s Java island

Corinne Redhead, 29, initially denied any misconduct allegations

Female prison officer who gave birth to inmate's baby jailed for two years after birth certificate exposed fling

Activists outside the Maltese law courts

Malta plans to ease EU’s strictest anti-abortion law

Firefighters work at the crash site of a small plane which fell on top of homes in a residential area of Medellin, Colombia

Eight dead after small plane crashes in Colombian neighbourhood

Welsh fans claim LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Rainbow bucket hats snatched from Welsh LGBT supporters by Qatari security ahead of World Cup clash with USA

Tonight Andrew Marr began his show with a simple reflection: “Silly Fifa”.

Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

footballers

Tom Swarbrick: Too much is placed on footballers to be reflective of our values

The beautiful centre of Presicce, Italy, pictured on Christmas day in 2018

Picturesque Italian town to pay £25,000 to people willing to buy a house and move there for good

A general view of a flooded area near Shkoder town, north-west Albania

Six dead after heavy rains in the Balkans cause flooding

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey summons Swedish envoy over images ‘insulting’ Erdogan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Janusz Walus in 1997

South Africa’s top court orders Chris Hani’s killer to be paroled

1

Ukraine could ‘reach Crimea by Christmas with Russia war over by spring' says ex major general
Mali political map with capital Bamako, international borders and neighbors. Republic and landlocked country in West Africa. Gray illustration.

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

Jack Grealish performed a special celebration for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy

Heart of gold: Jack Grealish keeps promise to Finlay, 11, performing special 'worm' celebration after World Cup goal
1

Iran players fall silent during national anthem after months of anti-regime protests back home
Wintry Weather New York

Biden sends federal aid as New York digs out from huge snowstorm

1

Fans pack pubs and millions watch from home and even call in sick as England take lead against Iran
Nasa Moon Rocket

Nasa capsule in slingshot move around moon in last big step before lunar orbit

1

Female TV reporter robbed live on air while covering World Cup in Qatar

England went 5-1 up after goals from Bellingham, Saka, Sterling and Rashford

England's six-y football! Three Lions enjoy record breaking World Cup win thrashing Iran 6-2

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'
David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule
'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit