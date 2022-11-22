Keir Starmer will warn business chiefs to end "cheap labour" as Rishi Sunak quashes calls to ease migration laws

Keir Starmer is set to tell business chiefs to end cheap labour as Rishi Sunak rebuffs CBI calls to ease stance on migration. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Keir Starmer will call for an end to Britain's economic dependence on immigration in today's speech to business leaders, hours after Rishi Sunak ruled out any trade relationship with the European Union that relied on Britain aligning with EU laws.

The Labour party's tougher stance on "low pay and cheap labour" will be set out during the opposition leader's speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

It comes in an attempt to quell rumours that Starmer's vision of a Labour government would take a looser stance on immigration, more closely aligned to those of former Labour leader Tony Blair.

It comes as Labour's plans come under increasing scrutiny after latest poll figures suggest they've opened up a 20-percentage-point lead over the Conservatives ahead of the next election.

It follows Mr Sunak's statement yesterday at the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI), following reports at the weekend that he was seeking a 'swiss-style' deal with the EU.

Rishi Sunak addressing the CBI. Picture: Alamy

Starmer aims to convince voters he has reconciled with life outside the EU in a bid to win back red wall voters.

He will tell business leaders: “I want to be clear here: with my Labour government, any movement in our point-based migration system, whether via the skilled occupation route, or the shortage worker list, will come with new conditions for business.

“We will expect you to bring forward a clear plan for higher skills and more training, for better pay and conditions, for investment in new technology.

Asked yesterday about the UK's relationship with the EU, Mr Sunak said: "Let me be unequivocal about this: under my leadership, the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws.

"Now, I voted for Brexit. I believe in Brexit and I know that Brexit can deliver and is already delivering enormous benefits and opportunities for the country.

"Migration being an immediate one where we have proper control of our borders."

Sir Keir Starmer will set out his vision of a Labour government to the CBI on Tuesday. Picture: Contributor: Colin Fisher / Alamy Stock Photo

Mr Starmer is set to tell business leaders: “Our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency. To start investing more in training up workers who are already here.”

“Migration is part of our national story – always has been, always will be. And the Labour Party will never diminish the contribution it makes to the economy, to public services, to your businesses and our communities.

Adding: “But let me tell you, the days when low pay and cheap labour are part of the British way on growth must end.”

It comes as Mr Sunak pointed to having "proper control of our borders" during yesterday's speech.

On the subject of migration, the Prime Minister added: "We weren't able to do that inside the European Union, at least now we are in control of it."

But his remarks came shortly after the boss of the CBI, Tony Danker, called on the government to be "practical" on the issue of immigration and use it to solve worker shortages in the UK.

Rishi Sunak at the CBI. Picture: Alamy

Brexit stopped many foreign workers being able to easily work in the UK and companies are struggling to recruit - especially in industries such as hospitality which has relied heavily on European staff in recent years.

Mr Danker told the conference the UK's labour shortages were "vast", adding: "It's time to be honest - we don't have the people we need, nor do we have the productivity."

In his speech, Mr Sunak said leaving the bloc means "we can open up our country to the world's fastest-growing markets".

He also said the UK could now introduce "regulatory regimes that are fit for the future that ensure that this country can be leaders in those industries that are going to create the jobs and the growth of the future".

A recent poll from YouGov showed the public now think Britain was wrong to leave the EU by 56% to 32%, with one in five who voted for Brexit believing their decision was wrong.