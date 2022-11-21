Prince Andrew 'makes secret visit to Middle East via private jet' as he targets trade role

Prince Andrew has visited Bahrain in secret amid claims he is eyeing an unofficial role as intermediary between the West and Gulf states in the energy crisis, it's been reported. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Prince Andrew has visited Bahrain in secret amid claims he is eyeing an unofficial role as intermediary between the West and Gulf states in the energy crisis.

The Duke, reportedly flew out last week on the private jet of a billionaire Swiss contact to be pampered in all-expenses-paid luxury provided by friends in the Bahrain Royal Family, according to The Sun.

It was reported recently that the disgraced Duke has been eyeing up a return to public life through a trade role, though as he not a working royal any longer, the reason for the trip was not recorded in the Court Circular.

Sources have claimed Andrew “fancies his chances” of reprising his previous role as a government special representative for international trade and investment, and that he believes he could attempt to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase production of oil.

Others said that the prince was on holiday as a “privately-funded” guest of honour, and there are also claims that the 62-year-old sees the Middle East region as a safe haven, and somewhere he could settle.

Andrew quit the trade role over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, 66, through whom he met sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke had been accused of sexually abusing her but they reached a rumoured £10million out-of-court settlement in February.

The father-of-two has been a regular visitor to the Kingdom and it's known he's a fan of its championship-standard course, The Royal Golf Club.

An insider said of the royal's latest trip: “Prince Andrew no longer has a wide circle of friends but Royal Families do have a habit of sticking together.

“He’s been close to the Bahraini Royal Family for many years and has always enjoyed his trips to Bahrain.

“There are people there who have been loyal to the Queen’s son and have deep pockets.”

Sayed Ahmed Al Wadaei, Director Of Advocacy at Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said the prince's relationship with the ruling family was “toxic and shameful”.

He said: “For several years, he visited the country and met with Bahrain’s police force, despite their record of violence, extreme interrogation tactics, and use of torture.

“Prince Andrew has also been pictured laughing with King Hamad in the same year he ratified the execution of three political prisoners whose confession was forced through torture.

"When Andrew’s relationship with Epstein came to light, the first place he considered fleeing to in order to hide from public embarrassment was Bahrain.

"This reflects how deep his disgraceful relationship is with Bahrain’s corrupt dictatorship."

A source said: “If Andrew is not wanted in the UK then he can have a home and new life in Bahrain.”

Spokesmen for the Prince Andrew and King Charles did not want to comment.