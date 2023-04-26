You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

26 April 2023, 12:15

Yvette Cooper: 'Biological women obviously don't have a penis'

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Labour's Yvette Cooper said that biological women "obviously don't have a penis" in response to Sir Keir Starmer's attempts to define what a woman is.

The Labour leader previously said that the "vast majority" of women "of course" don't have a penis and that for "99.99% of women, it's all biology".

Tom Swarbrick put the statement to the Shadow Home Secretary, he asked: "Do you agree with Keir Starmer that 99 per cent of women don't have a penis?"

"Biological women obviously, clearly don't have a penis", she definitively replied.

READ MORE: Starmer vows trans rights won't override women's rights under Labour as he urges end to 'toxic divide'

Yvette Cooper went on: "This is one of those areas where there is a difference between biological sex and the law that goes back since 2004, that allows people to change their gender, but that doesn't mean you change your biological sex."

She continued: "There are times where you have to have the protection in the Equality Act, and I think there's a common sense way that you can approach that."

"Too often we end up with everybody arguing with each other rather than taking a calm common sense approach", the Labour MP added.

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

Lord Blunkett told Tom Swarbrick Boris Johnson is a "security risk".

Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 30/01 | Watch again

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

