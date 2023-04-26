You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Yvette Cooper: 'Biological women obviously don't have a penis'

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Labour's Yvette Cooper said that biological women "obviously don't have a penis" in response to Sir Keir Starmer's attempts to define what a woman is.

The Labour leader previously said that the "vast majority" of women "of course" don't have a penis and that for "99.99% of women, it's all biology".

Tom Swarbrick put the statement to the Shadow Home Secretary, he asked: "Do you agree with Keir Starmer that 99 per cent of women don't have a penis?"

"Biological women obviously, clearly don't have a penis", she definitively replied.

Yvette Cooper went on: "This is one of those areas where there is a difference between biological sex and the law that goes back since 2004, that allows people to change their gender, but that doesn't mean you change your biological sex."

She continued: "There are times where you have to have the protection in the Equality Act, and I think there's a common sense way that you can approach that."

"Too often we end up with everybody arguing with each other rather than taking a calm common sense approach", the Labour MP added.