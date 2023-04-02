Starmer vows trans rights won't override those of women under Labour as he urges end to 'toxic divide'

2 April 2023, 00:42 | Updated: 2 April 2023, 00:47

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that Labour&squot;s offering to transgender people won&squot;t override women&squot;s rights, as he called for an end to the "toxic divide" over trans issues.
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that Labour's offering to transgender people won't override women's rights, as he called for an end to the "toxic divide" over trans issues.

By Chris Samuel

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that Labour's offering to transgender people won't override women's rights, as he called for an end to the "toxic divide" over trans issues.

But the Labour leader also voiced sympathy with parents' desire to know what was being taught in schools about gender, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered an independent review amid concerns about "age-inappropriate" material in classrooms.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sir Keir said: “Look, of course I’d want to know – I say that as a parent.

“I would want to know and I think the vast majority of parents would want to know.

“That’s why we have to have national guidance on it and they should try to make it cross-party, because it’s not helpful to parents or schools to have this as just a toxic divide when what’s needed is practical, common-sense advice.”

Sir Keir insisted that should he win the keys to Number 10 at the next election, there would be “no rolling back” of women’s rights.

“I think there is a fear that somehow there could be the rolling back of some of the things that have been won. There are still many battles that need to go ahead for women and I don’t think we should roll anything back," he said.

Sir Keir voiced sympathy with parents' desire to know what was being taught in schools about gender
Sir Keir voiced sympathy with parents' desire to know what was being taught in schools about gender. Picture: Getty

"I think we should go on to win the next battles for women. And that is a very important sort of starting point for this debate.”

He added: “There are some people who identify as a different gender to the one they are born with. It’s a very small number, and that is why the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) was passed [in 2004].

“They need legal support and a framework. Most people don’t disagree with that, and that’s the framework within which we ought to look at these issues.

"But simply turning it into a toxic divide advances the cause of no one – the cause of women or those that don’t identify with the gender that they were born into.

He added: "And it’s also a pattern of behaviour of the last 10 years which is turning everything into a toxic culture … which is the last resort of politicians who have nothing substantive to say on the issue.”

Sir Keir, who has previously come under fire over his reluctance to answer whether he believes a woman can have a penis, reiterated his recent stance that for "99.9 percent of women, it is ­completely biological … and, of course, they haven’t got a penis.”

He also distanced himself from Nicola Sturgeon’s controversial Gender Recognition Bill, after Labour appeared undecided on the legislation, having first whipped its MSPs to back the then Scottish First Minister, before allowing a free vote on whether it should be vetoed by the UK government.

“The lesson from Scotland is that if you can’t take the public with you on a journey of reform, then you’re probably not on the right journey," he said.

"And that’s why I think that collectively there ought to be a reset in Scotland.”

Italy Pope

‘I’m still alive’, quips Pope Francis as he leaves hospital

Cashman was convicted of Olivia's murder

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer 'demanded half his £100k hitman fee for wounding target even after he knew he killed girl'
Pakistan Ramadan Stampede

Pakistani police arrest eight after 12 killed in Ramadan food stampede

Israel Palestinians Ramadan

Israeli police kill man at Jerusalem’s holiest site

The attack took place in Armley, Leeds, leaving one man dead

Murder probe after 18-year-old man stabbed to death and 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leeds taxi attack
Joe Biden is not expected to attend the coronation

Joe Biden 'will turn down' invitation to King Charles' coronation as Americans insist it's not a snub
A car is upturned in a parking lot after the severe storm swept through Little Rock (Andrew DeMillo/AP)

At least four dead as massive storm strikes multiple US states

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga to sue over ‘attempt on my life’

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

Bills are going up for millions

Bills hike for millions as council taxes rise and winter energy support stops in fresh cost of living squeeze

