Scotland's first undisputed boxing world champion Ken Buchanan dies aged 77

Tributes have poured in for former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan, following his death at the age of 77. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Tributes have poured in for former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan, following his death at the age of 77.

The iconic Scottish fighter died "peacefully in his sleep" this morning, the Ken Buchanan Foundation announced.

It added: "RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

Buchanan was crowned undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, having won the WBA lightweight title in 1970 with a famous victory over Ismael Laguna in Puerto Rico.

In 2000, he was inducted into the international boxing hall of fame and a statue was unveiled in his home city of Edinburgh in 2022 in recognition of his achievements in the sport.

Buchanan had been living in a care home in the city prior to his passing with dementia, with his son saying his condition was likely "a result of the sport".

Buchanan during training in Miami Beach, Florida in May 1973. Picture: Getty

Tributes poured in from the boxing world following news of his passing, with world champion Josh Taylor, whom Buchanan had mentored, calling him "my hero" and "Scotland's greatest ever champ"

I’m saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero & scotland’s greatest ever champ, whom I take such inspiration from.

RIP Ken Buchanan ❤️

god bless your soul 🙏🏻

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 pic.twitter.com/24gfX7W2dE — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) April 1, 2023

So very sorry to hear of the death of the amazing KenBuchanan RIP 🙏

Ken travelled to MSG to beat the great Ismael Laguna for the WBA Lightweight Title way back in 1971. He was an outlier with his unique boxing style and he was a fabulous man,God Bless you Ken 🙏 — Barry McGuigan (@ClonesCyclone) April 1, 2023

Former world champion Barry McGuigan said: "So very sorry to hear of the death of the amazing Ken Buchanan. He was an outlier with his unique boxing style and he was a fabulous man. God bless you, Ken."

Buchanan with fellow former world champion boxer "Iron" Mike Tyson. Picture: Getty

Ken Buchanan (left) takes on Puerto Rican boxer Hector Matta at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, 27th March 1973. Picture: Getty

While boxing pundit Steve Bunce said: "Ken Buchanan was a great fighter and a great human. It was a privilege to know him. Loved and adored. The King of the Garden. Gone forever."