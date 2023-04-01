Breaking News

Murder probe after 18-year-old man stabbed to death and 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leeds attack

1 April 2023, 11:20

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man stabbed to death and a 16-year-old was left in a serious condition in Leeds.

Police and paramedics found the two in the Armley area just before 5.30pm on Friday.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital, while the 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt, but he is not in a life-threatening condition.

Murder cops are investigating, with police cordons set up as forensic experts search the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtably cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

Call 101 using log 1331 of 31 March, use the force’s online chat facility, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians Ramadan

Israeli police kill man at Jerusalem’s holiest site

Joe Biden is not expected to attend the coronation

Joe Biden 'will turn down' invitation to King Charles' coronation as Americans insist it's not a snub

Italy Pope

‘I’m still alive’, quips Pope Francis as he leaves hospital

A car is upturned in a parking lot after the severe storm swept through Little Rock (Andrew DeMillo/AP)

At least four dead as massive storm strikes multiple US states

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga to sue over ‘attempt on my life’

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

Bills are going up for millions

Bills hike for millions as council taxes rise and winter energy support stops in fresh cost of living squeeze

A critical incident was declared over coach traffic

'Deeply frustrated': Port of Dover blasts French border controls for delays as it apologises for hours-long queues

The US has been battered by supercell storms

Four die in intense US 'supercell storms' as theatre roof collapses and tornadoes rampage through southern states

A man and young boy carrying plush toys leave the funeral service for Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus (Wade Payne/AP)

First funeral held for victim of Nashville school shooting

Trump

Trump ‘facing at least one felony charge in New York case’

APTOPIX Severe Weather Arkansas

Homes damaged as tornado hits Arkansas capital

Data up to Thursday March 30 shows 111.3mm of rain fell in March

England drenched by wettest March in more than 40 years, Met Office data shows

Andrew Tate

Romania: Andrew Tate’s detention replaced with house arrest

Aerial photo showing the movie set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

Baldwin co-defendant gets six months probation on gun charge

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday to face New York indictment

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oscar Pistorius at a bail hearing in 2013

Pistorius to stay behind bars after being denied parole

Port of Dover has warned of long queues (stock images)

Heavy traffic and hold-ups at French border control spark travel chaos as Port of Dover warns passengers of long delays
Pope Francis

Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday

Julia Wendell says she could be Madeleine McCann

Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann says all she wants to do is 'help people who have experienced trauma'
Andrew Tate and brother Tristan released from prison in Romania 'with immediate effect' and placed under house arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother 'ecstatic' after they are released from Romanian prison and placed under house arrest
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon both face charges of manslaughter, concealing a birth and perverting the course of justice.

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend to face trial next year over baby girl's death
Paul Hinchcliffe

Police officer who pulled down teenager's top and took pictures of her breasts jailed for eight months
Virgo was sentenced by Judge Amjad Nawaz to 21 years and 123 days in jail at Reading Crown Court for the murder of Thomas Parker, 24.

Horseshoe killer jailed for 21 years following the murder of a fellow train passenger over loud music dispute
Donald Trump will appear in court at 14:15 Eastern Time on Tuesday 4 April, according to a court spokesperson

Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday but 'will not be put in handcuffs', lawyers say

The former head of the Royal Marines died by suicide after experiencing what's been described as "substantial stress" both at home and at work, an inquest has concluded.

Former head of the Royal Marines took his own life after experiencing 'substantial stress' inquest concludes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit