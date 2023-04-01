Breaking News

Murder probe after 18-year-old man stabbed to death and 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leeds attack

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man stabbed to death and a 16-year-old was left in a serious condition in Leeds.

Police and paramedics found the two in the Armley area just before 5.30pm on Friday.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital, while the 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt, but he is not in a life-threatening condition.

Murder cops are investigating, with police cordons set up as forensic experts search the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtably cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

Call 101 using log 1331 of 31 March, use the force’s online chat facility, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.