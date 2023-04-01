Man, 61, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Reading marina

Thames & Kennet Marina, Caversham. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered in a marina in Reading, police have said.

Officers were called just after 10.30am on Saturday morning to reports of a body in the water at the Thames & Kennet Marina, Caversham.

The body of a woman, who has not yet been identified, was removed from the water.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, Thames Valley Police said.

The arrested man, who is from Caversham, remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Pickering said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman's death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"There is currently a scene-watch in place at the location, and will be in place for some time while our investigation continues.

"Although the death is being treated as unexplained, we do not believe there to be any danger to the local community, and we are conducting a full and thorough investigation to ascertain the full circumstances of this tragic incident."

“If anybody has any concerns, you can address these with any officers at the scene.

“Similarly, if you have any information about the incident, you can contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 709 (1 April).

“The woman’s next of kin are have been made aware and are thoughts are with them.”