'Moronic': Tom Swarbrick mocks people who applauded Liz Truss ruling out energy rationing

5 December 2022, 19:34

By Abbie Reynolds

After a concerning report from Energy Economist Professor Nick Butler, Tom Swarbrick reflects on the promises Liz Truss made during the leadership contest back in the summer.

After being told the UK was in a "spot of bother" when it comes to energy resources, Tom Swarbrick ridiculed promises made by Liz Truss in the summer and those who cheered her on.

"It's not even [just] the fact she said it, it's also the fact that people applauded," Tom began.

"Remember when people applauded a woman - who went on to become Prime Minister called Liz Truss - saying she could rule out energy rationing, and people clapped!" he recalled in disbelief.

"As if it was a choice that she could genuinely make without any external factors being responsible."

"People went 'yeah brilliant!'" Tom said in a teasing manner.

Energy Economist Professor Nick Butler who's a former Senior Policy Advisor to PM Gordon Brown told Tom Swarbrick:

"We're set for a struggle through the winter."

"Our energy system is very tightly balanced and we rely on about eight per cent of our energy imports [coming] from Europe and that is where the risks come because if it's a cold winter here it's likely a cold winter there."

He also said "there is a real shortage of gas because of Russia" as well as influences from maintenance happening in France.

The most poignant moment from his report was his insistence that "National Grid may have to tell people to turn their heating down", which triggered Tom's reaction.

