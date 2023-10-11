'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict

11 October 2023, 23:03 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 00:23

British Jew shares heartbreak over family killed in Israel

By Abbie Reynolds

British Jew tells Tom Swarbrick she found out children in her family were 'brutally murdered' in Israel via a 'heartbreaking voice note'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"I'm a British Jew. I live in Cheshire. My son is dual nationality. So his father's Israeli and our family are there and it's just heartbreaking," caller Clara began to tell Tom Swarbrick.

"I sat down with my son on Saturday and said, 'Darling, the rockets are back in Israel.' No child should just go, 'Oh, it's okay.' They shouldn't expect that at ten years old. But it's part and parcel of his life already."

Israel’s Prime Minster declared war on Saturday after Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza which saw the Palestinian terror group take hostages.

READ MORE: Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre

The mother shared how "lonely" she has felt since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out over the weekend. She said her friends haven't reached out to see if she is okay, telling Tom: "It's almost like if you put Israel in front of something, it's a dirty word."

On Wednesday, Israel told people in the north of the country to get to shelter after it was feared "hostile aircraft" entered from Lebanon - but the alert was false.

"I broke the news to my ex-husband that there were attacks in the north. He's sat in Ben-Gurion Airport at the moment. He's just about to fly from Tel Aviv to Milan to pick up soldiers.

"And I said, ‘is everyone leaving?’ And he says, ‘No, The flights coming home back into Israel are full.’"

It is reported that a record 360,000 reservists have flocked to Israel to help respond to Hamas' attack.

"It got to the point yesterday, he flew back from Vienna with reserves in the cockpit because they couldn't literally fill the plane anymore," the caller told Tom.

"These people are coming back home to fight for the country. It's incredible. we’re strong in that sense."

Iain Dale shuts down pro-Hamas caller

It has been said by the Israeli Defence Forces that Kibbutz Kfar Aza is the site of a 'massacre' after 'up to 40 babies were massacred' as part of Saturday's attack.

Clara continued: "What's going on is just disastrous. I've got family there who’ve lost two children, on Saturday they were brutally murdered."

"I won't tell you how it happened, but getting that voice note from my sister-in-law was heartbreaking."

READ MORE: Gaza runs out of electricity as United States in talks with Israel and UN to allow aid in and residents out

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The ban will be brought into effect in months

'Children should be in the classroom to learn': Gillian Keegan orders 'blanket ban' of mobile phones in schools

Exclusive
Tributes have been paid to Elianne after she was stabbed to death in Croydon

Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing

Scotland's first safe drug consumption space set to be openned

'Isn't this just decriminalising heroin?': Tom Swarbrick questions Labour MSP over first safe drug consumption room

The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says

Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator

Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Exclusive
Lord Edward Garnier has called for a public inquiry into Andrew Malkinson's case

Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says

Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis

Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary

Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas 'raped our women and beheaded our soldiers'

Besieged Gaza runs out of power as Israeli PM says Hamas 'beheaded soldiers and raped our women'
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
Kim Damti has died, her family has confirmed

Irish-Israeli woman, 22, missing after Hamas attack on music festival confirmed dead

The US is in talks with Israel, the UN and Egypt to allow some humanitarian aid into Gaza

Gaza runs out of electricity as United States in talks with Israel and UN to allow aid in and residents out
‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after militant massacre in Israel

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after Israel attacks
Prisons in England and Wales are nearing their capacity

Rapists and burglars to be 'spared jail' after judges told 'prisons are full'

A BA flight has turned around

Airlines suspend flights from UK to Tel Aviv after plane turns back in Hamas barrage

Rebekah Vardy has applied to trademark 'Wagatha'

Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha' in 'two fingers' to Coleen Rooney after losing libel bid
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 11/10

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile