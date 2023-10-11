Breaking News

Israel urges people in its north to find shelter after 'hostile aircraft' enter from Lebanon amid fears of second front

Israel has deployed soldiers to its north. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Israel has told people in the north of the country to get to shelter after "hostile aircraft" entered from Lebanon.

There have long been fears a second front could open up with Hezbollah, the Islamist militia in Lebanon, on the other side of the country from the Gaza Strip from where Hamas unleashed its massacre.

It was not immediately confirmed what the craft were. Hamas opened its terror attack at the weekend by flying over the Gaza security perimeter in paragliders.

Alerts rang out in towns across northern Israel and the state's broadcaster Kan said projectiles had landed there.

The Israel Defence Forces said: "A report was received regarding a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace."

It comes ahead of a suspected invasion of Gaza, with is southwest of the country. If it commits to that, it will be left facing Hezbollah, another fierce and well-equipped militia that has long fought with Israel.

Israel wants to remove Hamas's ability to harm its citizens after more than 1,000 were massacred by rampaging terrorists in the south after they flew over and broke through the barrier to the strip.

That could mean a two front war against groups that have spoken of their dedication to combatting the world's only Jewish state.

Despite pummelling Hamas in the Gaza strip, the group has managed to continue firing rockets into Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, foreign secretary James Cleverly had to run for cover when a rocket attack alarm went off.

He was visiting the south of the country when the alert started, and was expected to speak to survivors of the atrocity when the alarm was raised.

The Foreign Office said earlier his visit was designed to display "unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people".

"He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel's right to defend itself," it added.

The official Twitter account for Israel, which is managed by the country's foreign affairs ministry, filmed him running into a building with another man running close to him as others follow.

His visit comes as it was confirmed a third British man, Jack Marlowe, had died during the attack. He was working as security at a music festival when Hamas attacked.