Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre

Jake Marlowe. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

British man Jake Marlowe has been confirmed to have died in Israel after a Hamas massacre over the weekend.

Mr Marlowe, 26, had been missing for several days after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on Saturday.

His parents said: "We are heartbroken to have to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in Southern Israel.

"Repatriation plans are being put in to place, more information will follow. Please respect our privacy at this most devastating time."

Seventeen Brits are feared to be dead or missing. Two British men had already been confirmed dead before Mr Marlowe: Nathanel Young, 20, and Glaswegian grandfather Bernard Cowan.

Mr Marlowe had been living in Israel for two years and was working with security at a rave in the Israeli desert.

His friend Daniel Aboudy told LBC that he felt "completely lost" after finding out his friend was missing in Israel.

David Lammy and friend of missing Briton in Israel

Speaking to David Lammy, Mr Aboudy said: "That’s my best friend, that’s my brother. I’ve known him for what would nearly be 25 years, we’ve grown up together, we went to nursery, primary and secondary school together."

He continued: “For this to all have happened so suddenly and the breaking of the border and the entry into this festival…it’s just incredibly jarring that we haven’t been able to have contact with him since yesterday morning."

Jake attended JFS in north London before moving to Israel some two years ago, his friend said.The Israeli Embassy in the UK confirmed Jake was missing on Sunday but said they were unable to confirm whether he had been taken hostage.

Jake Marlowe has not been heard from since Saturday morning. Picture: Facebook

Mr Aboudy continued: “It’s a feeling of complete anxiety and stress and really the unknown is such a deep factor, once you have somebody go into the unknown, you freak out and you worry for your own life and loved ones.

"I feel completely lost, I feel that I have a million questions unanswered. Why is the biggest question of all, why him?”

"These are people who just went innocently to have their fun."

More than 2,000 people in Israel and Palestine have died since Hamas launched the attack on Saturday, and Israel retaliated.

Israel is preparing to send 300,000 soldiers in to Gaza as the country's force prepare to wipe out Hamas's ability to wreak more horror.

Hamas has continued firing missiles into Israel, hitting the city of Ashkelon, which is less than ten miles from the Gaza strip.

An Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We don’t comment on individual consular cases. However we can confirm we are in contact with – and assisting – the families of several individuals in Israel and the OPTs.

"The safety of all British nationals continues to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice which is updated regularly.

"British nationals requiring consular assistance should call the following numbers: +972 (0)3 725 1222 or +972 (2) 5414100. If you experience technical difficulties with these or if you are in the UK, call +44 20 7008 5000."