Gaza runs out of electricity as United States in talks with Israel and UN to allow aid in and residents out

11 October 2023, 21:31

The US is in talks with Israel, the UN and Egypt to allow some humanitarian aid into Gaza
The US is in talks with Israel, the UN and Egypt to allow some humanitarian aid into Gaza. Picture: Gety
By Kieran Kelly

Gaza has run out of electricity as Israel continues its retaliatory bombardment campaign following a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday.

Gaza's only power station has shut down following Israel's decision to cut off electricity, as well as the supply of food, fuel and water.

Doctors worked in the besieged area have said hospital generators only have "a few days left".

If electricity runs out, vital life-saving equipment such as operating theatres and mechanical ventilators will not be able to function.

It comes as the UN's Secretary General Antontio Guterres has called for essentials to be supplied to civilians in Gaza, including food and water.

An explosion in Gaza
An explosion in Gaza. Picture: Getty

"Crucial lifesaving supplies including fuel, food and water must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now," he said.

"I want to thank Egypt for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance."

Read More: British danger tourist 'Lord Miles' released by Taliban captors - as he announces intention to 'pop down' to war-torn Israel

Read More: ‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after Israel attacks

The United States is currently in talks with the UN, as well as Israel and Egypt, about allowing some humanitarian into Gaza, and some civilians out.

Civilian corridors would need to be set up in order for residents in Gaza to get out safely.

It comes after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of beheading soldiers and raping women during Saturday's surprise attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

Addressing his nation on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister said boys and girls in the head were shot by Hamas, while others were burned alive.

It was confirmed today that a war cabinet had been formed in Israel following the attacks.

Meanwhile, 11 workers from UN's Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which have been taking place since Saturday.

So far, 1,200 Israelis have been killed and 2,700 more have been injured, according to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

At least 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 5,100 injured.

Gaza has run out of electricity
Gaza has run out of electricity. Picture: Getty

Some 17 British nationals are either confirmed dead or missing. Earlier on Wednesday, the family of British man Jake Marlowe confirmed he had died after a Hamas massacre over the weekend.

Mr Marlowe, 26, had been missing for several days after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on Saturday.

His parents said: "We are heartbroken to have to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in Southern Israel.

"Repatriation plans are being put in to place, more information will follow. Please respect our privacy at this most devastating time."

At least 22 Americans have died in the attacks.

