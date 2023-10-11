‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after Israel attacks

‘I’m going to cut your head off’, Hamas supporter tells British shop worker days after militant massacre in Israel. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Met

By Danielle DeWolfe

A convicted Hamas supporter told a female shop worker “I’m going to cut your head off” just two days after Israel was brutally attacked, a court has heard.

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, followed the woman around the One Below store in Swindon, Wiltshire, before pursuing her into the staff-only stock room.

The court was told that the incident, which took place prior to her shift on October 9, saw Al-Jayoosi repeatedly shout: “Don’t ignore me”.

Al-Jayoosi was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody, suspended for two years, in 2021 after he wore t-shirts supporting banned Palestinian terrorist groups among North London Jewish communities.

Feras Al-Jayoosi, 36, followed the woman into the staff-only stock room at the One Below store in Swindon, Wiltshire. Picture: LBC / Met Police

Arrested following "targeted" incidents in Golders Green - an area known for its strong links to the Jewish community, he was found to have worn t-shirts supporting groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Appearing at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Al-Jayoosi is said to have been removed from the staff-only area by another member of staff who became aware of the situation and came to the woman's aid.

After the shop worker begged him to leave her alone, prosecutor Keith Ballinger told thee court that he could be heard shouting: “I’m going to take your head off, I’m going to cut your head off."

Pleading guilty to a Section 4 Public Order Act offence, Al-Jayoosi's lawyer, Stephen Collins, said that his client “accepts a lot of upset was caused”.

Arrested following "targeted" incidents in Golders Green - an area known for its strong links to the Jewish community, he was found to have worn t-shirts supporting groups including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Picture: LBC / Alamy

His legal counsel also confirmed that no bail application is being made due to Al-Jayoosi facing a recall to prison.

Al-Jayoosi was remanded in custody pending a pre-sentence report.

He is due to reappear at Swindon Magistrate's Court on November 9 for sentencing.