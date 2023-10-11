British danger tourist 'Lord Miles' released by Taliban captors - as he announces intention to 'pop down' to war-torn Israel

11 October 2023, 18:52

Self-proclaimed danger tourist 'Lord Miles' has announced his intention to visit Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza - just days after being released by the Taliban following 8 months in captivity.
Self-proclaimed danger tourist 'Lord Miles' has announced his intention to visit Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza - just days after being released by the Taliban following 8 months in captivity.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Self-proclaimed danger tourist 'Lord Miles' has announced his intention to visit Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Gaza - just days after being released by the Taliban following 8 months in captivity.

Miles Routledge, 23, updated followers of his release 8 month after he captured by Taliban secret police - even posting a grinning selfie with his so-called 'captors'.

In a bizarre twist, he's since claimed he became "best mates" with Taliban's top commanders detaining him, even enjoying "picnics and dinners with higher ups".

The self-styled 'Lord' has now announced his desire to "pop down" to Israel just days after being released by the terrorist organisation.

Documenting his exploits on social media, Routledge has now amassed over 260k followers across YouTube and X.

Taking to X (formely Twitter), Routledge said: "The Taliban guesthouse I stayed at for 8 months (not a jail) had 8+ Taliban guards who devoted themselves to being our servants.

"Anything we needed they got, very kind of them. Often played games with them or watched movies."

He even shared that he found himself "snickering" with members of the terrorist organisation while watching the latest Barbie movie.

Read more: Foreign secretary James Cleverly forced to run for cover after Hamas rocket alarms set off in Israel

Read more: Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre

Routledge claimed at the time he was detained after he forget a permit required when entering a mountainous area of Afghanistan.

He claims his aim was to travel to "where the gold was located" before his arrest by the Taliban.

Routledge claimed at the time he was detained after he forget a permit required when entering a mountainous area of Afghanistan.
Routledge claimed at the time he was detained after he forget a permit required when entering a mountainous area of Afghanistan.

Confirming his return yesterday, the Foreign Office said Routledge was one of four Brits - including a UN aid worker - to be released.

However, he's now voiced his intention to venture to Israel after leaving Afghanistan - which he claims was the "best adventure I've had yet".

Announcing his intention to return to Kabul next month, he added that he's considering whether he should "pop down to Israel vs Palestine".

'Lord Miles' has previously ventured to a number of extreme locations in a bid to attract new followers.

A self-proclaimed 'British explorer', 'journalist' and 'charity', the 23-year-old took to X following his release to proclaim: "'Why did anyone worry in the slightest? No faith in me!

"I have pull. Literally was watching the new Barbie movie with the Taliban and saw some of your comments on their phones, all of us snickering. Hehe."

Another post saw him interact with controversial influencer Andrew Tait, who was himself placed under arrest alongside his brother, Tristan, by Romanian authorities on suspicion human trafficking and rape.

Tait tweeted: "Romanian jail sounds much worse than Afganistan jail. Sounds like we need an emergency meeting... @real_lord_miles"

To which 'Lord Miles' replied: "Bet".

Recent years have seen the Loughborough University graduate survive "the most deadly island on the planet" - a reference to his trip to Snake Island in Brazil, home to the most venomous snakes in Latin America.

Other videos uploaded to YouTube include "Escaping the shelling, Kharkiv, Ukraine", "48 hours homeless in New York City" and "Illegally crossing the Mexican border".

