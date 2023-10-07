Israel declares ‘state of war alert’ as Hamas fires ‘5000 rockets’ and militants infiltrate border

7 October 2023, 08:51 | Updated: 7 October 2023, 08:52

Israel has declared a state of war alert.
Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it is declaring “a state of readiness for war” after a surprise attack from Gaza.

Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel in a surprise attack by the Hamas militant group on Saturday morning.

The Israeli military has since begun retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, as it warned that Hamas will “face the consequences and responsibility” of its actions.

The Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, approved a call-up for military reservists amid plans to retaliate against the airstrikes - the number of reservists has not yet been confirmed.

Reacting to the attack, the Israeli military announced in a statement on Saturday: “The military declares a state of war alert.

“In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organisation had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations.”

The IDF warned that “the Hamas terror group will pay a very heavy price”.

The military ordered Israeli residents to stay indoors amid the airstrikes.

At least one has been killed in the airstrikes.
Picture: Alamy

Israel’s security cabinet is set to hold a meeting at 1pm local time to discuss the attack, the prime minister’s office said.

Images shared online show cars on fire and buildings damaged as a result of the attacks, and the Israeli ambulance service reported one woman has been killed and 15 others have been injured.

Hamas fighters have been spotted attempting to reach Israel via small boats, while other Palestinian fighters have reportedly been seen crossing the border using paragliders.

Air raid sirens sounded across southern and central Israel amid the attacks, with explosions taking place in cities Ashkelon, Tel Aviv, Yavne and Kfar Aviv.

Hamas’ infiltration comes despite Israrel’s fence along its border designed specifically to prevent infiltration, as it’s fitted deep underground and is equipped with cameras, high-tech sensors and sensitive listening technology.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue agency said a 70-year-old woman was critically injured when a rocket hit a building in southern Israel. Elsewhere, a 20-year-old man was moderately injured by rocket shrapnel, it said.

Israel declared a state of war alert following the surprise attack.
Picture: Alamy

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007.

Hamas said its attack is just the start and is a response to Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and around Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Mohammad Deif, Hamas military commander, said that 5,000 rockets had been launched, while talking on Hamas radio.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said.

He labelled the strike the beginning of “Operation Al Aqsa Storm”.

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

