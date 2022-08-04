Tom Swarbrick to present LBC's Drivetime programme

Tom Swarbrick will be the new host of LBC's Drivetime programme. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Tom Swarbrick will take over as the host of LBC's Drivetime programme next month.

Every weekday from 4pm, Tom will tackle the big stories of the day, bringing experience as a presenter and journalist as well as insider knowledge from his time at Downing Street, razor sharp insight and a human touch.

He will launch the new Drivetime show at a crucial time for the nation, with the announcement of a new Prime Minister, a deepening cost of living crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Tom first joined LBC in 2012, where he was a multi-award-winning journalist and Chief Correspondent.

He then joined the senior broadcast team at No10, before returning to LBC in 2018, where he has been the presenter of LBC's late-night weekday programme and Swarbrick on Sunday.

Tom will take over Drivetime from Eddie Mair, who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring in the summer, after 40 years in broadcasting.

Tom will become part of the station's line-up of daytime broadcasters and programmes, including Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Tonight with Andrew Marr, and Iain Dale.

Tom said: "From cub reporter to presenter of the flagship Drive show, I've been able to call LBC my home for the best part of a decade and I want to make the show an exciting, memorable programme that puts LBC’s audience at its heart.

"To be asked to follow on from Eddie Mair, a titan of this industry, is a huge honour particularly at a time of such national and international turbulence."

Tom Cheal, LBC's managing editor, said: "During his time at LBC, Tom has proven to be a formidable journalist and an outstanding broadcaster, who naturally connects with our listeners.

"His fresh approach and first-hand experience of Number 10 provides our audience with a unique insight into the workings of government.

"As we await a new Prime Minister, Tom is the perfect choice to host LBC's Drivetime programme, debating the big issues with our callers and listeners."

LBC is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device, LBC.co.uk and also in London on 97.3 FM.