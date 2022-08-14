Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch live

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

As Boris Johnson admits that his cost-of-living support isn't enough, food Writer and campaigner Jack Monroe joins Ben Kentish.

Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena speaks to LBC as Liz Truss vows 'instant help' for those struggling with energy bills and the cost of living.

Rishi Sunak has admitted Boris Johnson hasn’t returned his calls since he quit Cabinet. Ben is joined by Minister for Business Greg Hands, who is backing Rishi Sunak.

After drought was declared across eight areas of England, Former Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Sir David King joins Ben Kentish.