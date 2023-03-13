‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic

13 March 2023, 19:03

By Anna Fox

An angered caller tells Tom he might as well “hunt brussels sprout” if the anti-hunting bill is implemented, preventing the importation of endangered animals killed abroad.

Outlining his passion for trophy hunting, caller Toby tells Tom Swarbrick, “you’re trying to stop me from bringing things back, what's the point in going?”

A private members bill by Conservative MP Henry Smith, which bans the importation of body parts of endangered animals killed abroad will be debated for the final time this week.

READ MORE: One missing and three in hospital after Swansea house destroyed in ‘gas blast’

On March 17 the government bill, called Sally’s Law in honour of a tiger cub who was rescued from being slaughtered, will be voted on.

If passed, it will become the toughest hunting legislation implemented by any government in the world.

Current legislation allows trophy hunters to bring dead animals home to Britain for taxidermy and trophy purposes.

Caller Toby, who has participated in shooting large game in Africa, killing “lions, giraffes and zebras” was outraged when hearing the proposed bill telling Tom, “it's absolutely ridiculous”.

READ MORE: Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind covering south west, south east, London and Midlands

Boasting about his "shooting wall”, where he displays his taxidermy, Toby explained to Tom, “once I've done it, what am I going to do, leave the head?”

Querying the trophy hunter's frustration at the legislation, Tom said: “When you gaze up at the stuffed head of the lion you shot, what do you get from it?”

Justifying his decision, Toby said: “Well it's a memory isn't it, the memory of pitting yourself against an animal and winning”.

Spanning over the past four decades, British hunters have brought home approximately 5,000 trophies of animals classified as endangered by CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

READ MORE: Police officers who 'corrupt the reputation' of Scotland Yard to face renewed background checks

Infuriated by Tom’s opposition, Toby accused the presenter of adopting a “vegan attitude” exclaiming “what else am I going to do, start hunting brussels sprouts?”

The government previously proposed a ban on the importing of hunting trophies in December 2021, following a consultation. This was anticipated as part of an Animals Abroad Bill which has not been presented to Parliament.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row

2 hours ago

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

4 hours ago

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

6 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have poured in to a mother and her young son who died when a lorry hit their broken-down car in Lincolnshire.

'A beautiful soul': Tributes to mother and three-year-old son killed in Lincolnshire lorry crash
Rishi Sunak warned of the growing threat of Russia and China

Sunak to boost defence spending by £5bn to tackle world "defined by danger" amid Russia and China threats
The bizarre rampage took place in a Tesco in Leicester

Watch shocking moment woman smashes through wine bottles with frying pan in Tesco

Therese Coffey (left) and a cat (right)

Cats micro-chipping to be made mandatory in the UK under new rules

Nicholas Billingham's mummified remains were discovered in March last year

Primary school teacher stabbed 'cheating' boyfriend to death and buried body in garden, court told
Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter 'recalled to prison' after being caught discussing how to access the Dark Web in bail hostel
Strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption across parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind covering south west, south east, London and Midlands
Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeline McCann (r) and with Dr Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann submits DNA samples for forensic tests

Greg Dyke said he thinks the decision to remove Gary Lineker from presenting was 'ridiculous'

BBC's climbdown is a ‘5-0 win’ for Gary Lineker after its 'ridiculous' stance on his migration tweets, former chief says
LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: BBC should ditch ludicrous idea that everyone who appears on the corporation is the face of it