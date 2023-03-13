Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind covering south west, south east, London and Midlands

13 March 2023, 14:47

Strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption across parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned
Strong and gusty winds may lead to some disruption across parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings across the UK for wind, including the south west, south east, London and the Midlands.

The weather warning, which runs until 6pm on Monday, covers parts of the Midlands, including Birmingham, as well as London, Kent and Bath.

The weather could lead to a short-term loss of power, as well as delays to road, rail and bus travel, the Met Office has warned.

Strong and gusty winds are expected, which could reach as high as 55mph.

There are also a number of yellow warnings for snow in place across parts of the Midlands, Wales, the north east and north west, which will stay in place until Tuesday.

There are a number of weather warnings in place across the UK
There are a number of weather warnings in place across the UK. Picture: Met Office
Heavy wind will hit parts of England today
Heavy wind will hit parts of England today. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has warned rain, sleet and snow, followed by ice, could impact travel across those regions.

There is also a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, the forecaster said.

Daniel Rudman, the Met Office's deputy chief forecaster, said: "There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday.

"This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday."

Read More: Mountain rescue scrambled to help stranded drivers in the Peak District, as police blame motorists for M62 disruption

Read More: Drivers forced to abandon cars on M62 as snow storms batter Britain bringing power cuts and bitter cold

It comes after Storm Larisa battered large parts of the UK last week, with drivers stuck for over seven hours on the M62 forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues.

Multiple A roads around Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire closed, flights at Liverpool John Lennon airport were held and more than 200 schools across Yorkshire closed as snow hit the UK.

People using sledges enjoy the snow on March 10, 2023 in Bradford
People using sledges enjoy the snow on March 10, 2023 in Bradford. Picture: Getty

Read More: Britain battered by snow blizzard and 60mph winds as Met Office warns of ‘treacherous conditions’

While heavy snowfall, which reached 15 inches in some areas, has subsided for many areas in England and Wales, new snow and ice warnings have been issued for:

  • Parts of northern England from 5pm until 10am tomorrow (14 March)
  • Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from 5pm until 11am tomorrow
  • Central Scotland from 5am today until 11am tomorrow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicholas Billingham's mummified remains were discovered in March last year

Primary school teacher stabbed 'cheating' boyfriend to death and buried body in garden, court told

Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter faces jail recall after 'being caught discussing how to access the Dark Web in bail hostel'

Grain is unloaded

UN seeks extension of key Ukraine-Russia wartime grain deal

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeline McCann (r) and with Dr Fia Johansson (inset)

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann submits DNA samples for forensic tests

The UK’s quirkiest pub The Crooked House in Himley which leans four-feet to the left

Pub chain Marston's puts over 60 boozers up for sale across England and Wales - is your local in the shop window?

Police officers who ‘corrupt the reputation’ of Scotland Yard will face enhanced vetting

Police officers who 'corrupt the reputation' of Scotland Yard to face renewed background checks

Barclays had already announced 41 closures this year

Barclays to shut 14 more branches across UK - see full list of closures

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll

Billi Mucklow and Andy Carroll’s baby has phone snatched out of hands by ‘scumbag’ woman on shopping trip in London

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

What did Gary Lineker say? Why his Nazi comments have become hugely controversial

Drilling camp

Joe Biden ‘approves huge Willow oil project in Alaska’

Jeremy Hunt set to make changes to childcare in a bid to get people back to work

Spring Budget 2023 childcare: What will Jeremy Hunt say about childcare?

Rishi Sunak (r) arriving in California vows the Elgin Marbles will not return permanently to Greece (l)

Elgin Marbles will not return permanently to Greece, Rishi Sunak vows as he rules out law change

Prince Andrew is 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that the King has not shared his inheritance

Prince Andrew 'bewildered' and 'in despair' that Charles has not shared £650m inheritance from the Queen with siblings

Junior Doctors Go On Strike

Junior doctors 'could be paid more if they worked in Pret', union bosses claim at start of three-day walkout

A house in Swansea was destroyed in a suspected gas explosion

One missing and three in hospital after Swansea house destroyed in ‘gas blast’

New Nepal President

Nepal’s newly-elected president takes oath of office

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wilko will be closing the doors on 15 shops for good this year

Which Wilko stores are closing? Full list of shop closures

Stephen Pritchard (left) was jailed at Inner London Crown Court after being found guilty of obstructing the motorway on October 1, 2021

Insulate Britain protester jailed for five weeks after blocking traffic on the M4

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham and rolls his eyes at her in awkward Oscars red carpet interview
Gary Lineker in suit and glasses presenting Match of the Day

How much is Gary Lineker paid? Earnings and net worth revealed

Silicon Valley Bank

US and UK bid to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Staff have been asked to play a variety of games including the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge”

Children as young as seven could be 'mixed berry gender-fluid muffins', sex education pamphlet says
Gary Lineker has been allowed back on air after posting controversial tweets critical of the government

'Delighted' Gary Lineker tweets about migrants as gets his job back - with BBC forced to issue grovelling apology
Feuding families were filmed clashing violently at a funeral in Swansea, Wales

Vicious mob fight with machetes and axes after high-speed van chase in shocking funeral brawl
Kenzaburo Oe

Novelist and Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88

Londoners flock onto buses during a Tube strike last November

Tube strike to go ahead on Wednesday, with delays set to continue into following morning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration
Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit