Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind covering south west, south east, London and Midlands
13 March 2023, 14:47
The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings across the UK for wind, including the south west, south east, London and the Midlands.
The weather warning, which runs until 6pm on Monday, covers parts of the Midlands, including Birmingham, as well as London, Kent and Bath.
The weather could lead to a short-term loss of power, as well as delays to road, rail and bus travel, the Met Office has warned.
Strong and gusty winds are expected, which could reach as high as 55mph.
There are also a number of yellow warnings for snow in place across parts of the Midlands, Wales, the north east and north west, which will stay in place until Tuesday.
The Met Office has warned rain, sleet and snow, followed by ice, could impact travel across those regions.
There is also a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, the forecaster said.
Daniel Rudman, the Met Office's deputy chief forecaster, said: "There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday.
"This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday."
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 13, 2023
Strong winds across central and southern parts of England
Today 1000 – 1800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/37oaLbUYCT
It comes after Storm Larisa battered large parts of the UK last week, with drivers stuck for over seven hours on the M62 forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues.
Multiple A roads around Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire closed, flights at Liverpool John Lennon airport were held and more than 200 schools across Yorkshire closed as snow hit the UK.
While heavy snowfall, which reached 15 inches in some areas, has subsided for many areas in England and Wales, new snow and ice warnings have been issued for:
- Parts of northern England from 5pm until 10am tomorrow (14 March)
- Northern Scotland and Northern Ireland from 5pm until 11am tomorrow
- Central Scotland from 5am today until 11am tomorrow