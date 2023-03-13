Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind covering south west, south east, London and Midlands

Strong and gusty winds may lead to some disruption across parts of the UK, the Met Office has warned. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings across the UK for wind, including the south west, south east, London and the Midlands.

The weather warning, which runs until 6pm on Monday, covers parts of the Midlands, including Birmingham, as well as London, Kent and Bath.

The weather could lead to a short-term loss of power, as well as delays to road, rail and bus travel, the Met Office has warned.

Strong and gusty winds are expected, which could reach as high as 55mph.

There are also a number of yellow warnings for snow in place across parts of the Midlands, Wales, the north east and north west, which will stay in place until Tuesday.

There are a number of weather warnings in place across the UK. Picture: Met Office

Heavy wind will hit parts of England today. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has warned rain, sleet and snow, followed by ice, could impact travel across those regions.

There is also a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, the forecaster said.

Daniel Rudman, the Met Office's deputy chief forecaster, said: "There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday.

"This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across central and southern parts of England



Today 1000 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/37oaLbUYCT — Met Office (@metoffice) March 13, 2023

It comes after Storm Larisa battered large parts of the UK last week, with drivers stuck for over seven hours on the M62 forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues.

Multiple A roads around Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire closed, flights at Liverpool John Lennon airport were held and more than 200 schools across Yorkshire closed as snow hit the UK.

People using sledges enjoy the snow on March 10, 2023 in Bradford. Picture: Getty

While heavy snowfall, which reached 15 inches in some areas, has subsided for many areas in England and Wales, new snow and ice warnings have been issued for: