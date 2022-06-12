UK to take 'most vulnerable' refugees from Rwanda under deal, says scheme's negotiator

12 June 2022, 16:52 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 16:56

By Tim Dodd

The UK "stands ready" to receive "vulnerable refugee populations" from Rwanda if they can't be accommodated appropriately there, as part of its obligations under the countries' deal, says Rwanda’s lead legal negotiator Doris Uwicyeza Picard.

On Friday the high court in London heard that 31 people were due on the first flight on Tuesday, with the Home Office planning to schedule more this year.

Prince Charles is said to be "more than disappointed" by the Government's policy, with reports that he privately described the move as "appalling".

Up to 130 people have been notified that they could be removed from the UK under Priti Patel's new policy to send migrants to Rwanda in a bid to curb channel crossings. 

Doris Uwicyeza Picard is Chief Technical Advisor to the Rwandan Minister of Justice and the country's lead legal negotiator for the partnership. She told Swarbrick on Sunday:

"This commitment is a reflection of our shared responsibilities in relocating the most vulnerable from our country to theirs [the UK].

"The particularities of this understanding have not yet been detailed out... If we have vulnerable refugee populations that can only be accommodated appropriately in the UK, we will work in partnership with the UK to accommodate these vulnerable populations."

Read more: Prince Charles 'slams Rwanda migrant plan' as High Court rules first flight can go ahead

Tom asked: "Does that number have a limit or not?"

Ms Picard said that the UK's responsibility to take some refugees from Rwanda was "only for these very isolated and extreme cases".

"Under this partnership, we are getting substantial investment that will benefit all migrants and all refugees in Rwanda, which means that all those vulnerabilities will be addressed under this investment partnership that we have with the UK," she said.

"This will significantly lower the need to have these vulnerabilities catered for elsewhere."

Ms Picard that those sent to the UK for protection would be admitted subject to the UK's "approval, at their own discretion".

Read more: Archbishop condemns 'ungodly' Rwanda asylum scheme as Home Office concerns made public

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch again

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick makes the case for vaccine passports to avoid a Winter lockdown

LBC Views: Tom Swarbrick makes the case for vaccine passports to avoid a Winter lockdown
The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Kids from the Primary School filmed the video ahead of the Euros

'It's absurd!': School 'bullied' over 'football hooliganism' fears after Vindaloo video
Sajid Javid warned the number of cases could be far higher

Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 04/07 | Watch in Full

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab
Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation

Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Will and Kate to move family to Windsor from Kensington in summer

Will and Kate to move to Windsor as Queen considers moving Andrew to Scotland
A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach

Teenager arrested after girl, 15, 'raped in the sea at Bournemouth beach' last year
Union’s fury after Govt announce plans to hire agency staff during strikes

Union's fury over Govt plans to hire agency staff during strikes to curb travel chaos
Jeremy Corbyn said he wants to get in touch with YouGov over polling claims - despite them having been retracted

'I want answers': Jeremy Corbyn will speak to YouGov about Labour polling claims
Hilary Devey has died aged 65

Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65 in Morocco after long illness
The footage shocked social media users

Met to 'assess' footage of police 'striking at teenager' that shocked social media
Jordan Gatley has been killed fighting in Ukraine

'He truly was a hero': Former British soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Ukraine
Brits in London and the South East could see temperatures over 30C

Summer starts here: UK set to bake in temperatures over 30C after Spanish heatwave
Ukraine has warned Russia's blockade on its ports could trigger a new migrant crisis

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'
Prince Andrew is set to make a return to the public spotlight at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew to return to public spotlight with other royals at Windsor Castle service

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile