'Let him go': Protesters block police from detaining man in Peckham immigration raid

Huge crowds of protesters gathered in South East London in an attempt to block police officers from carrying out an immigration raid. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Huge crowds of protesters gathered in South East London in an attempt to block police officers from carrying out an immigration raid.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 100 people shouted messages of support as police detained a man in a police van in Peckham this afternoon.

Footage from the scene showed a crowd of people sitting on the ground in front of the vehicle in Peckham, while another clip showed members of the public standing and shouting "let him go".

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Evan Cook Close shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday "to a report of protesters obstructing immigration officers" and said officers remained at the scene shortly before 5pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and found a van was being prevented from leaving the location.

Read more: Prince Charles 'slams Rwanda migrant plan' as High Court rules first flight can go ahead

This is what it looks like when we #withdrawconsent. The walk of shame for police and immigration enforcement officers leaving a Peckham estate, after releasing the person they detained today is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/NTvpcfJjuS — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) June 11, 2022

"One man has been arrested by Border Force officers for immigration offences. Officers remain at the scene."

But after hours of protesting the Met confirmed the man has since been released on bail.

People clash with police during a Immigration raid at Evan Cook Close. Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Claudia Webbe Tweeting: "In response to a Home Office immigration raid, with the power of humanity and solidarity, the people of Peckham, SE15, mobilised, fought back and got their neighbour released.

"This is people power - so beautiful to see."

It comes after a High Court ruling paved the way for the first flight to send migrants to Rwanda to go ahead on Tuesday.

A man who was detained in a immigration van for several hours during a immigration raid at Evan Cook Close, Queens Road Peckham is released. Picture: Alamy

Eleanor Janega, 39, from south-east London, told the PA news agency: "We were alerted that there was an immigration raid in process so locals came down to block it.

"We had been sitting here blocking the van and having ice lollies. They brought more police in and tried to break through the crowd by pushing us. We all sat down."

Labour councillor Reginald Popoola said people had "encircled the van peacefully", but claimed some people were shoved during the demonstration.

Read more: Archbishop condemns 'ungodly' Rwanda asylum scheme as Home Office concerns made public

In response to a Home Office immigration raid, with the power of humanity and solidarity, the people of Peckham, SE15, mobilised, fought back and got their neighbour released.



This is people power - so beautiful to see



pic.twitter.com/l5vRHyyVyV — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) June 11, 2022

Prince Charles also reportedly 'slammed the Government's Rwanda migrant plan'.

Prince Charles privately condemned the plans, labelling them as "appalling", it is understood.

Charles is said to be particularly frustrated as he is due to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, later this month, according to the Times.

Both he and Camilla will become the first members of the Royal Family to visit the country.

A source told the paper they had heard the future king expressing opposition to the policy several times in private and said he was particularly uncomfortable about it amid fears that it would overshadow the summit on June 23.

"He said he was more than disappointed at the policy," the source said.

"He said he thinks the government's whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government's direction of travel."