Archbishop of Canterbury condemns 'unGodly' Rwanda asylum scheme

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has hit out at Priti Patels' Rwanda asylum refugee plans.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will condemn the Government's controversial plans to send migrants thousands of miles to Rwanda in his Easter sermon, describing the proposals as the "opposite of the nature of God".

In his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby will condemn Priti Patel's plans to ship those who have made the perilous journey in small boats across the Channel thousands of miles away.

The proposals have been slammed as "evil" and "cruel", with the UN Refugee Agency raising concerns about Britain's plans, claiming it's a breach of international law.

The Home Office has continued to defend its proposals.

Conservative MPs have backed the plans, claiming the small boats issue is important to constituents.

But the archbishop is expected to say there are "serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas".

In his 8.10am sermon, the Archbishop will say: "The resurrection of Jesus is not a magic wand that makes the world perfect.

"But the resurrection of Christ is the tectonic shift in the way the cosmos works. It is the conquest of death and the opening of eternal life - through Jesus, a gift offered to every human being who reaches out to him."

He will continue: "Let this be a time for Russian ceasefire, withdrawal and a commitment to talks. This is a time for resetting the ways of peace, not for what Bismarck called blood and iron. Let Christ prevail. Let the darkness of war be banished.

"And this season is also why there are such serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas.

"The details are for politics. The principle must stand the judgment of God, and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death. It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was first to the least valued, for it privileges the rich and strong.

"And it cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values, because sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures."

The senior bishop and principal leader of the Church of England will also address the cost-of-living crisis in his Easter Sunday speech.

He will recognise that families are waking up "cold and hungry" as we face the greatest cost-of-living crisis "we have ever known".

The Russian's barabaric invasion of Ukraine and the devastating loss from the Coronavirus pandemic will also be addressed.

Earlier, former child refugee and Labour peer Alf Dubs said ministers would face opposition in the Lords over the Rwanda asylum plan.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lord Dubs said the Government was attempting to "ride roughshod" over international agreements.

He said: "I think it's a way of getting rid of people the Government doesn't want, dumping them in a distant African country, and they'll have no chance of getting out of there again.

"I think it's a breach of the 1951 Geneva conventions on refugees. You can't just shunt them around like unwanted people."

Ms Patel has defended her "world-class" plan, claiming it will become a "blueprint" for other European countries, such as Denmark.

"There is no question now that the model we have put forward, I'm convinced, is world class and a world first, and it will be used as a blueprint going forward, there's no doubt about that," Ms Patel said.

"I would not be surprised if other countries start coming to us direct on the back of this as well."

