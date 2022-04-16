'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

By Tim Dodd

Natasha Devon branded the UK's refugee deal with Rwanda as a "classic example" of "cutting off our nose to spite our stupid racist faces".

Home Secretary Priti Patel says her "world-class" plan to send migrants to Rwanda will act as a "blueprint" for other countries to follow, despite reports of a civil service backlash over the plan.

The plan - which will see asylum seekers flown 6,000 miles away to east Africa - has been heavily criticised by charities and opposition parties as being "shamefully cruel".

The first asylum seekers could be shipped off to Rwanda within "weeks", amid reports the policy was pushed through by the Home Secretary despite concern from senior aides.

Natasha told a caller: "I expect the government to see it more as a resourcing crisis, rather than one of finance.

"If we're going to talk about people coming into this country, we know, study after study has shown that they contribute a net benefit to the economy.

"The problem is... people who initially come to this country aren't allowed to work, which therefore puts a strain on the social benefits system."

"We're struggling for nurses, for other hospital workers, for cleaners, in all kinds of industries we are struggling," Natasha continued.

"I think we need to acknowledge that we're not a great country that everybody wants to come to - we're a silly little island that is struggling in almost every industry.

"And this is a classic example of where we we're cutting off our nose to spite our stupid racist faces."

