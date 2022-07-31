Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

By James Bickerton

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday again here, hosted by Ben Kentish as Tom Swarbrick is away.

Ben is joined by Conservative Minister Greg Hands and backbencher Brandon Lewis to discuss Rishi Sunak's bid for the Tory leadership, and whether his role in Boris Johnson's downfall will harm his chances.

ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan comes on the show to discuss rail strikes, and reveals he hasn't spoken to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps for two years.

Anthony Garnett explains to LBC why he left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee, and how it has changed his life.