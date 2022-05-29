'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

29 May 2022, 13:33

By Tim Dodd

Greece's former Minister of Finance Yanis Varoufakis has told LBC that the City of London is "a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain", which "pushes money into speculation" rather than production.

It comes amid fears over whether Rishi Sunak's new windfall tax could make inflation worse.

The Chancellor confirmed he will tax the big profits made by energy firms to help fund a package for squeezed Brits in the cost of living crisis.

He has now doubled the £200 discount on energy bills to £400 and removed the requirement for it to be repaid, along with payments made to the most vulnerable in society.

Inflation is the key driver behind the cost of living crisis, with prices soaring – and Paul Johnson, Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said there will be limited effect if the tax is just a one-off.

"If when it comes to this time next year, what is supposed to be a one off increase in spending turns out to be much more than one off, because he [Rishi Sunak] can't resist pressure to do more, then I think put all that together, and then I think we would be worrying about it the inflationary impact quite significantly", he said.

Read more: Sunak gives every household £400 off energy bills after windfall tax U-turn

Mr Varoufakis told Tom Swarbrick: "Look, there are two ways of looking at the City of London. The conventional way, that it is the engine of the British economy, creates huge numbers of jobs, and is great for the United Kingdom. That is the official version.

"And then there is my version: The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain. It creates bubbles which then burst, which then diminish further investment in the real things - green energy, good quality jobs, good schools and so on.

"So given that I am of the second school of thought, I am saying that anything that liberates the financial sector, is not good for the United Kingdom, it is not good for the world."

Tom challenged Mr Varoufakis: "Even though it is the main driver of our economic growth?"

"Well I don't think it is. This is the first school, to which clearly you subscribe," he said.

"I think a much smaller City of London would have been more consistent with a more dynamic British economy.

"The real manufacturing, service providers, in the United Kingdom are suffering because the City of London effectively sucks the living daylights out of the British productive sectors."

Mr Varoufakis said the City of London "pushes money into speculation rather than to productive and to technological-advanced production".

Read more: 'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 04/07 | Watch in Full

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab
Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation

Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation
Tom Swarbrick gives his LBC View. Picture: LBC

LBC Views: Life chances of the next generation could be irreparably damaged
Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims

Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 27/06 | Watch in Full

The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen may miss the Epsom Derby in an effort to pace herself during her Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'to miss Epsom Derby to pace herself' on Jubilee weekend
Boris Johnson is expected to make a number of changes as part of the UK's departure from the EU

Return of pounds and ounces and crown symbols on pint glasses as PM 'tears up EU rules'
'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM

'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM
Lester Piggott has died aged 86

Legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggott dies aged 86
Meghan Markle is thought to have reached out to her estranged father

Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech
Liverpool FC has demanded an investigation after riot police used tear gas against fans at the Champions League final in Paris

174 injured and 68 arrested after 'horrific' police tear-gassing of Liverpool fans
Labour are calling for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to change the ministerial code

Labour call for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to 'water down' ministerial code
Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid

Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans
The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, carries out the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William oversees final preparations for Trooping the Colour ahead of Jubilee
I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile