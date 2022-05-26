Sunak set to U-turn on windfall tax and give Brits £400 for gas and electricity bills

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package to ease the cost of living crisis, funded by a windfall tax. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Government is set to announce plans to give every household in Britain hundreds of pounds off the cost of their energy bills to help ease the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a new package of support likely to include a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Mr Sunak is planning on scrapping the energy bill rebate scheme announced in February, and will instead replace it with a grant worth up to £400 per household, according to the Times.

The 'rebate and clawback scheme' drew criticism as it would have recouped the money in the form of higher bills over the five years, effectively making it a loan.

The loan will instead be converted into a grant to be distributed by energy companies, with no requirement for people to pay it back.

The amount could be as much as £400, the paper reports.

The £400 grant is expected to be among measures to be announced by the Chancellor, as the prime minister seeks to move on from the partygate scandal.

Yesterday The Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the "bitter and painful" conclusions of the senior official's inquiry that revealed lurid details of partying in Government during lockdowns.

He said he "overwhelmingly" believes he should stay in power to tackle the nation's challenges including the soaring costs of food and energy.

Read more: Boris: It was 'my duty' to go to lockdown parties at No10 amid Gray report fallout

Read more: Boris Johnson is a problem that the Tories are unwilling to solve, says Ben Kentish

The publication of Ms Gray's report a day earlier led to fresh questions after it emerged she abandoned her investigation into an "Abba party" in the Downing Street flat.

Ms Gray said she judged it was not "appropriate or proportionate" to continue the "limited" progress she had made after the Metropolitan Police launched its investigation.

The acting head of the Met police Sir Stephen House could face questions over the saga when he appears before the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee on Thursday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has demanded an explanation into the force's decisions after Mr Johnson was fined over just one event, despite being pictured drinking at another gathering.

Mr Johnson declined to implement a booze ban in Downing Street despite Ms Gray's findings during a period when the Prime Minister ordered the public into isolation.

Read more: Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

Read more: 'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

She said officials drank so much they were sick, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference: "I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place."

Pressed on whether he ever considered resigning, he responded: "I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.

"No matter how bitter and painful that the conclusions of this may be - and they are - and no matter how humbling they are, I have got to keep moving forward and the Government has got to keep moving.

"And we are."

The Chancellor is expected to announce a package of measures on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Brits have been grappling with a worsening cost of living crisis, piling pressure on the Chancellor to offer more help.

Record levels of inflation, soaring bills, surging petrol prices and increases in taxes like national insurance and council tax have all pushed up the cost of living.

More and more people are having to make the choice between heating their homes or putting food on the table - and on Tuesday the boss of Ofgem warned the price cap on energy bills would go up by almost £1,000 in October.

It means prices will have more than doubled in just over six months.

Read more: Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him

Read more: 'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said the rise in price cap will "plunge households into deep, deep crisis".

"The financial, social and health impacts are unthinkable," he said.

He added the announcement will "strike terror into the hearts of millions of people already unable to heat and power their homes".

Tory MPs gave a muted response to the Sue Gray report, with the only new call to resign coming from backbencher Julian Sturdy.

A snap poll from YouGov suggested three in five Britons want Mr Johnson to quit.

But a Conservative ally of Mr Johnson argued it would be "ludicrous" for him to resign now.

Read more: Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

Read more: Dr jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 patients including pregnant women and 4 kids

The official report said the "senior leadership" in No 10 must "bear responsibility" for the culture which led to lockdown rules being broken at a series of events in 2020 and 2021.

Ms Gray added: "The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in Government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen."

The Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party in June 2020.

Petrol prices have reached record levels. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sturdy, the York Outer MP, said "it is in the public interest for him to resign".

Former ministerial aide Angela Richardson said the scandal has eroded public trust in politicians and "reflects badly on us all".

"I am clear that had this been a report about my leadership, I would resign," the Tory MP wrote online.

Read more: 'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Read more: Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons the report "laid bare the rot" in No 10 and called on Tory MPs to tell Mr Johnson "the game is up" and that it is "time to pack his bags".

But it is Conservative MPs who will decide his fate, and Mr Johnson further apologised at a closed-doors meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers.

The report included a series of photos, with Mr Johnson pictured at the surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 for which he received a fine.

He is seen with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the Chancellor, with sandwiches, juice and what appears to be lager.

In one picture Mr Johnson is seen raising a can of beer aloft.

Questions also remained over why Mr Sunak and the Prime Minister were fined over the event, but Mr Case was not.