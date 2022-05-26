Sunak set to U-turn on windfall tax and give Brits £400 for gas and electricity bills

26 May 2022, 06:39 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 07:54

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package to ease the cost of living crisis, funded by a windfall tax
Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a package to ease the cost of living crisis, funded by a windfall tax. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Government is set to announce plans to give every household in Britain hundreds of pounds off the cost of their energy bills to help ease the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce a new package of support likely to include a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Mr Sunak is planning on scrapping the energy bill rebate scheme announced in February, and will instead replace it with a grant worth up to £400 per household, according to the Times.

The 'rebate and clawback scheme' drew criticism as it would have recouped the money in the form of higher bills over the five years, effectively making it a loan.

The loan will instead be converted into a grant to be distributed by energy companies, with no requirement for people to pay it back.

The amount could be as much as £400, the paper reports.

The £400 grant is expected to be among measures to be announced by the Chancellor, as the prime minister seeks to move on from the partygate scandal.

Yesterday The Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the "bitter and painful" conclusions of the senior official's inquiry that revealed lurid details of partying in Government during lockdowns.

He said he "overwhelmingly" believes he should stay in power to tackle the nation's challenges including the soaring costs of food and energy.

Read more: Boris: It was 'my duty' to go to lockdown parties at No10 amid Gray report fallout

Read more: Boris Johnson is a problem that the Tories are unwilling to solve, says Ben Kentish

The publication of Ms Gray's report a day earlier led to fresh questions after it emerged she abandoned her investigation into an "Abba party" in the Downing Street flat.

Ms Gray said she judged it was not "appropriate or proportionate" to continue the "limited" progress she had made after the Metropolitan Police launched its investigation.

The acting head of the Met police Sir Stephen House could face questions over the saga when he appears before the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee on Thursday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has demanded an explanation into the force's decisions after Mr Johnson was fined over just one event, despite being pictured drinking at another gathering.

Mr Johnson declined to implement a booze ban in Downing Street despite Ms Gray's findings during a period when the Prime Minister ordered the public into isolation.

Read more: Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

Read more: 'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

She said officials drank so much they were sick, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff.

The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference: "I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place."

Pressed on whether he ever considered resigning, he responded: "I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.

"No matter how bitter and painful that the conclusions of this may be - and they are - and no matter how humbling they are, I have got to keep moving forward and the Government has got to keep moving.

"And we are."

The Chancellor is expected to announce a package of measures on Thursday
The Chancellor is expected to announce a package of measures on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Brits have been grappling with a worsening cost of living crisis, piling pressure on the Chancellor to offer more help.

Record levels of inflation, soaring bills, surging petrol prices and increases in taxes like national insurance and council tax have all pushed up the cost of living.

More and more people are having to make the choice between heating their homes or putting food on the table - and on Tuesday the boss of Ofgem warned the price cap on energy bills would go up by almost £1,000 in October.

It means prices will have more than doubled in just over six months.

Read more: Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him

Read more: 'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, said the rise in price cap will "plunge households into deep, deep crisis".

"The financial, social and health impacts are unthinkable," he said.

He added the announcement will "strike terror into the hearts of millions of people already unable to heat and power their homes".

Tory MPs gave a muted response to the Sue Gray report, with the only new call to resign coming from backbencher Julian Sturdy.

A snap poll from YouGov suggested three in five Britons want Mr Johnson to quit.

But a Conservative ally of Mr Johnson argued it would be "ludicrous" for him to resign now.

Read more: Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

Read more: Dr jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 patients including pregnant women and 4 kids

The official report said the "senior leadership" in No 10 must "bear responsibility" for the culture which led to lockdown rules being broken at a series of events in 2020 and 2021.

Ms Gray added: "The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in Government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen."

The Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party in June 2020.

Petrol prices have reached record levels
Petrol prices have reached record levels. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sturdy, the York Outer MP, said "it is in the public interest for him to resign".

Former ministerial aide Angela Richardson said the scandal has eroded public trust in politicians and "reflects badly on us all".

"I am clear that had this been a report about my leadership, I would resign," the Tory MP wrote online.

Read more: 'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Read more: Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons the report "laid bare the rot" in No 10 and called on Tory MPs to tell Mr Johnson "the game is up" and that it is "time to pack his bags".

But it is Conservative MPs who will decide his fate, and Mr Johnson further apologised at a closed-doors meeting of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers.

The report included a series of photos, with Mr Johnson pictured at the surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020 for which he received a fine.

He is seen with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the Chancellor, with sandwiches, juice and what appears to be lager.

In one picture Mr Johnson is seen raising a can of beer aloft.

Questions also remained over why Mr Sunak and the Prime Minister were fined over the event, but Mr Case was not.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anthony Joshua confronted a group of university students in their flat

'Watch your mouths': Moment Anthony Joshua storms into uni flat to confront heckling students
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wales

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Wales bringing UK total to 79

Is Boris running a country or a frat house, asks ex-Tory comms chief

'Is Boris running a country or a frat house?': Ex-Tory comms chief slams No10 culture

Breaking
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke of York, are set to join the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.

Harry, Meghan and Andrew to join the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s

Steve Barclay tried to explain why Boris Johnson didn’t query how his son’s swing got broken

Partygate: Why didn't the PM ask more questions over his son's broken swing?

Richard Bacon has attracted criticism from Wes Streeting over his comments about healthcare workers

Tory MP slammed for saying NHS workers 'also let their hair down' during lockdown

Tarjit Singh was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man

Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

The review found the role of women in perpetrating abuse may have impacted on how professionals perceived the risk to children

Damning failings revealed by review into deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson

Former doctor Krishna Singh arrives at the High Court, Glasgow, where he was sentenced to 12 years in jail

Doctor jailed for 12 years for sex assaults on 47 patients including pregnant women and children
Political rivals clashed at a press briefing

Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

The shooter's mother insisted he was not violent

'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

Wes Streeting hit out at the Prime Minister for not resigning over Patygate

'Spineless, cowardly Tories' blasted by Streeting for keeping PM in No10 after Partygate

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

Laura Castle has been jailed for the murder of Leiland-James Corkill

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Romance writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, left, watches proceedings in court

‘How To Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband
Three F-15 warplanes of the Japanese self-defence force, front, and four F-16 fighters of the US armed forces fly over the Sea of Japan

Japan and US in joint jet flight after China drill and North Korean missiles
Colten Muth, 32, visits George Floyd Square in Minneapolis to mark the second anniversary of the black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers

Minneapolis renames junction to honour George Floyd

Firefighter Nate Sink cradles a newborn elk calf he encountered in a remote, fire-scarred area of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Mora, New Mexico

Firefighters rescue Cinder the elk calf from fire’s ashes

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands

Boeing capsule returns to Earth after test trip to International Space Station
Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma governor signs strictest abortion ban in the US

Texas School Shooting

Gunman warned of Texas school attack on social media

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party marching towards Islamabad

Police in Pakistan fire tear gas in bid to stop ex-PM Khan’s banned rally
Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the shooting

Desperation becomes sorrow following Texas school shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London