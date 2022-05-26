Trans man convicted after 'tricking 3 women into sexual relationships with fake penis'

Tarjit Singh was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man
Tarjit Singh was born a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a man. Picture: CPS

A sex offender who tricked three women into relationships by presenting as a male and using a prosthetic penis during intercourse without their knowledge, has been convicted. 

Tarjit Singh, 32, had abusive relationships with each of the victims between June 2010 and March 2016. Singh was born as a female named Hannah Walters but now identifies as a transgender male. 

During the course of the relationships, Singh would keep clothing on and have sex with the women using a prosthetic penis in the dark. 

When the victims began to ask questions, Singh became abusive and manipulative, telling one victim that there was more to a relationship than sex and that she should learn to talk about her feelings more. 

Following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, on Wednesday, Singh was convicted of three counts of assault by penetration, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of making a threat to kill.

Describing the sexual contact, one victim said: "He looked like a guy, he acted like a guy."

 The victim only found out that the defendant was not a man after finding a strap-on prosthetic penis some months into their relationship.

She told police officers that she felt so stupid that she had fallen for such lies. Singh told another victim that he had been born a boy, had a sex change to become a woman, and now wanted to be a man again.

The third victim met Singh after receiving a message from the dating website Plenty of Fish in 2014. Soon into their relationship Singh told her that he would be having a sex change to become a woman.

The victim met with Singh after what she believed was the sex change operation, and noticed that he now had breasts but no scarring. 

Singh was caught out after this relationship became abusive and the victim made a complaint to police.

The investigation then linked back to two earlier victims. During the trial the prosecution was able to present mobile phone evidence that showed a history of websites visited by Singh, which included FreeToMProsthetics.com – a company making ultra-realistic prosthetic penises.

Melissa Garner, from the CPS, said: "These victims have been deceived, betrayed and lied to in the most disturbing and traumatic of ways. One of the victims was just 16 years old when she met the defendant. 

"Tarjit Singh, who was born as Hannah Walters, presented himself as a man, wore men’s clothing and used a man’s name.

"He tricked three innocent women into believing he was male and when questioned, he violently attacked them and intimidated them into continuing relationships. 

"Singh has never admitted his crimes and has continued to claim that these victims were aware of his gender.  

"The victims in this case have shown immense courage in coming to court and giving evidence. Sexual offences can be some of the most complex cases that we prosecute.

"I hope these convictions go some way in providing the victims with closure. The CPS is committed to bringing sexual offenders to justice."

Singh will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

