Who killed Jill Dando? 25 years on, the mystery of the British TV's star's murder remains unsolved

26 April 2024, 08:44

What happened to Jill Dando?

By Kit Heren

The death of Jill Dando remains one of the biggest mysteries in British criminal history, 25 years on from her murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Dando was shot dead on her doorstep by a single bullet to her head at 11:30am on April 26, 1999. The keys of her BMW convertible were still in her hand.

The Crimewatch host was found outside her home in Fulham 15 minutes later by a passer-by and was rushed to Charing Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:03pm.

Her unsolved murder became one of the largest criminal investigations in British history, with hundreds of suspects.

Decades on from her killing, lawyers have urged investigators to reopen the case.

Read more: Who killed Jill Dando? The theories behind one of Britain's biggest unsolved cases 25 years after her death

Read more: Who killed Jill Dando? Hopefully the killer will finally be brought to justice

Jill Dando
Jill Dando. Picture: Alamy

Barry George, an autistic man with an IQ of around 75 and a history of sexual offences, was convicted of her murder and spent eight years behind bars.

But his conviction was overturned and he maintained he had never met Ms Dando in his life.

A general view of Gowan Avenue, Fulham, London, where Jill Dando was shot dead in 1999.
A general view of Gowan Avenue, Fulham, London, where Jill Dando was shot dead in 1999. Picture: Alamy

Other culprit theories include that it was a former lover, and a Serbian hitman - Ms Dando had been sent threats after helping to raise £1 million for refugees in the Balkans.

"Your Prime Minister [Tony] Blair butchered 17 innocent young people," an unknown caller to the BBC said. "He butchered, we butcher back. The first one (Jill Dando) was yesterday."

Jill Dando presenting Crimewatch
Jill Dando presenting Crimewatch. Picture: Alamy

Other possibilities raised include that Ms Dando was killed by members of a criminal gang that she was looking into in her Crimewatch role, or that her killing was a case of mistaken identity, and the killer meant to shoot another, similar-looking journalist.

Another possibility was that Ms Dando was killed on the orders of Jimmy Savile because she was investigating paedophilia.

This theory has been dismissed as implausible by the investigator who helped expose Savile later on.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man stands on a house that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Hanine village, south Lebanon

Hezbollah ambushes Israeli convoy, killing civilian

Ramia Abdo Sultan, lawyer and communications relations advisor of the Australian National Imams Council with Imams speaks during a press conference in Sydney g

Muslim groups claim ‘double standard’ in police handling of Sydney stabbings

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

US set to provide six billion dollars in long-term military aid for Ukraine

Andrew Mason was attacked by Chris Makin in a row over birds' nests

Parish council chairman 'feared for his life' as local businessman dragged him by the hair in row over birds nests

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University settle in for 10th day

Authorities stand next to the nine coffins that contain the remains of unidentified migrants, at the Sao Jorge cemetery, in Belem, Para state, Brazil

Brazil buries bodies of migrants who drifted in African boat to Amazon

Two men have been charged following the incident

Two charged after deaths of five migrants, including girl, 7, in English Channel

Ryan Giggs and his partner Zara Charles are expecting a baby

Ryan Giggs, 50, to have third child, with partner Zara Charles, 36, set to give birth later this year

Michel Patrick Boisver

Haiti welcomes new governing council as gang-ravaged country seeks peace

American Abducted Taliban

Family of US man believed to be held by Taliban seek help from UN

Oxford is among the universities that has been warned it could be being targeted by foreign states

Foreign states targeting British universities' sensitive research, spymasters warn

Exclusive
Five Household Cavalry horses caused carnage in Central London this week

Household Cavalry horses given ‘dirty water’, ‘only one hour of exercise’ and ‘shouted at’, whistleblower tells LBC

The baby was transferred by military plane

Baby boy with congenital heart disease airlifted to Italy after NHS hospital says he is too sick for surgery

US China Blinken

US-China talks start with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations

Hannah Ingram-Moore has put Captain Tom's family home on the market

Inside Captain Tom's seven-bed family mansion as daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore puts it on sale for £2.25 million

Steve Young, one of the people on the trial

Skin cancer jab being tested on British patients in world-first trial of 'game-changer' drug

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lewiston Shooting

Fellow reservist warned of mass shooting before mass gun attack in Maine

Liz Hopkin (left) and Fiona Elias (right) were injured in the attack.

Teacher attacked in Ammanford school stabbing suffered ‘four deep knife wounds’, says husband
The Policing Minister left the audience shocked after he asked if Rwanda and Congo were different countries.

Policing minister Chris Philp asks if Rwanda and Congo are different countries leaving audience members in shock
Trump Hush Money

Ex-tabloid publisher says he scooped up tales to shield his old friend Trump

A funeral for George Gilbey was held on Thursday.

Gogglebox star George Gilbey laid to rest in hometown as hundreds gather at emotional service to say 'last goodbyes'
Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

Aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes represented ‘best of humanity’

A major investigation was launched after human remains were found earlier this month

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after torso found in nature reserve

MON PETIT RENNE BABY REINDEER 2024 serie TV creee par Richard Gadd saison 1 Richard Gadd. Prod DB © Netflix - Clerkenwell Films

Baby Reindeer sparks police probe after man falsely accused by Netflix viewers

Problems with the electronic gates at some UK airports have caused issues for travellers

Travel chaos as problems with e-gates causes trouble for travellers at some UK airports

Salman Rushdie has warned it's a "bad time" for free speech.

Salman Rushdie warns limiting free speech over social justice issues is ‘slippery slope’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit