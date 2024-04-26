Utah 'Karen' charged with sexual battery 'for yanking girl's skirt after complaining it was so short she could see pubic hair'

A woman who pulled down a teenager’s mini skirt in a US restaurant has been charged with a sex crime. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A Utah ‘Karen’ who went viral in an online clip where a teenager’s mini skirt was pulled down because it was ‘too short’ has been charged with sexual battery.

In the clip filmed in a St George steakhouse, the woman is seen in a confrontation with a group of girls after allegedly pulling down one of their miniskirts.

Ida Ann Lorenzo, 48, told the alleged victim that if she has to watch her 'a** cheeks hanging out again' and see her pubic hair, she would call Child Protective Services.

She said she planned to pursue the girls for indecent exposure.

The victim’s friends make it clear she is over 18 and the woman should not touch her.

Lorenzo, who works for Utah’s Attorney General, is now facing a charge of sexual battery, according to court papers. She was later released.

Lorenzo reportedly took the matter to police herself, saying the teen’s skirt was ‘hiked above her vagina and butt.’

She reportedly told police she pulled the skirt down because there were children present.

One of the witnesses, CC Snow, uploaded a different TikTok video earlier this week sharing her experience.

She said: “She comes up to my friend and reaches under her skirt, yanks it down and then squeezes her sides, because she is wearing a crop top, and says "you're probably under age, you probably shouldn't be wearing that”.”|