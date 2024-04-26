Ryan Giggs, 50, to have third child, with partner Zara Charles, 36, set to give birth later this year

Ryan Giggs and his partner Zara Charles are expecting a baby. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is set to become a father for the third time later this year.

Giggs' partner Zara Charles, 36, is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

The legendary former winger already has two children from his previous marriage to Stacey Cooke: Zach, 17, who is also a footballer for Sheffield United, and Libby, 21.

Ms Charles, a lingerie model, also has a child from a previous marriage.

She and Giggs have been in a relationship since 2021.

They are said to have already told their children and wider family about the pregnancy.

Ryan Giggs (right) and his partner Zara Charles. Picture: Alamy

“Ryan was nervous about what his kids would think but they’ve got to know Zara over the last few years and really like her," a source told the Sun.

“They’re happy because they know he’s happy.

“But they’ve joked that he might struggle with the early mornings and lack of sleep."

The couple celebrated Giggs' 50th birthday in Dubai last November. Zara posted on social media: "Yesterday was my best friend’s Big Birthday. Happy 50th, Ryan.

"So grateful we got to spend it in one of our happy places. I will love you forever."

Ryan Giggs made over 900 appearances for Manchester United. Picture: Getty

Giggs was charged with assaulting a previous girlfriend, Kate Greville, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict and was dismissed in August 2022.

A retrial was dropped the following year after prosecutors withdrew charges.

Giggs played 963 times for Manchester United between 1990 and 2014, winning 13 Premier League titles - the most in history - and two Champions League medals and three FA Cups, among an array of other trophies.

He also played 64 times for Wales.